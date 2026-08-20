DCAI and Corti Launch Sovereign AI Control Layer for European Enterprises - Trifork First to Adopt as Implementation Partner

New platform combines Europe's sovereign AI infrastructure with healthcare-grade AI governance to give enterprises control, compliance, and lower AI costs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danish Center for AI Innovation (DCAI) and Corti, frontier lab for clinical-grade AI, today announced the launch of Corti Models, a governed AI infrastructure layer that gives European enterprises full sovereignty, governance, and cost control over their AI strategies.

As AI becomes increasingly business-critical, recent disruptions in access to frontier models have highlighted the risks of depending on a single external AI provider. Corti Models addresses this challenge by providing a unified, model-agnostic platform that allows enterprises to access, manage, and deploy leading AI models while maintaining control over compliance, security, and infrastructure choices.

Corti Models is built on the same infrastructure that powers Corti's AI solutions, which are designed for highly regulated environments such as healthcare. It provides a single OpenAI-compatible API with support for sovereign cloud and on-premises deployments. The solution is underpinned by DCAI's ISO-certified Gefion AI supercomputer, providing enterprises with access to sovereign, high-performance AI infrastructure operated under European governance and security standards. This combination of trusted infrastructure and centralized AI governance helps organizations reduce AI spend by up to 5-10x, improve performance, and simplify procurement and compliance through a single contractual relationship.

The initial focus is enterprise software development, enabling organizations to standardize AI-assisted coding while maintaining centralized governance over model access, data handling, and budget controls.

Andreas Cleve, CEO and Co-Founder of Corti, said: "European enterprises need access to the world's best AI models without becoming dependent on a single provider. Corti Models gives organizations the flexibility to innovate while staying in control of their data, compliance obligations, and long-term AI strategy."

To support enterprise-scale deployment, Corti Models is powered by Europe's leading AI infrastructure ecosystem, including DCAI and the NVIDIA-powered Gefion AI supercomputer. As part of its commitment to strengthening European AI sovereignty, DCAI is investing in a scalable NVIDIA Blackwell B300-based cluster, designed to serve as a national inference platform for large-scale enterprise and public-sector AI workloads across Denmark and the broader Nordic region.

Martin Svensson, CEO of DCAI, said: "Gefion was built to strengthen Europe's AI capabilities. Corti Models demonstrates how sovereign AI infrastructure can be transformed into practical enterprise solutions that create real value for businesses and society. Our investment in next-generation inference infrastructure ensures that European organizations can access world-class AI capabilities while maintaining control over where and how their AI workloads are executed."

Early Adoption by Trifork

Trifork, the international software innovation company, is among the first organizations to adopt and implement Corti Models. As an early adopter and implementation partner, Trifork will help enterprises accelerate AI adoption while maintaining the governance, security, and compliance standards required in regulated industries.

Jørn Larsen, CEO and founder of Trifork, said: "Our customers want digital independence without compromising on security, compliance or control over their own data. Corti Models and DCAI's sovereign infrastructure give them greater choice and less dependency on individual providers. For us, the value is clear: we can help our customers use AI in areas where data sovereignty is critical and turn that capability into solutions that create real value."

Availability

Corti Models is available immediately for enterprise deployment through Corti and its partner ecosystem.

About Corti

Corti is healthcare's frontier lab for clinical-grade AI. Symphony, its flagship clinical-grade AI model, powers clinical and administrative applications for EHR vendors, virtual care platforms, practice management systems, and life sciences organizations worldwide. Corti serves over 100 million patients annually across health systems including the NHS. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in New York and London. For more information, visit corti.ai.

About DCAI

The Danish Center for AI Innovation (DCAI) operates Denmark's national AI infrastructure, including the NVIDIA-powered Gefion supercomputer. DCAI is expanding this foundation through investments in next-generation AI compute and inference capabilities, strengthening Europe's ability to build and deploy sovereign AI at scale.

About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com

Media Contact:

press@corti.ai

corti.ai/newsroom

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dcai-and-corti-launch-sovereign-ai-control-layer-for-european-enterprises---trifork-first-to-adopt-as-implementation-partner-302856404.html