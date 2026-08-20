Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Reports 59% Revenue Growth to US$2.32M and Returns to Profitability with US$251K Net Income in Q2 2026

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2WI" or the "Company")(TSXV:YTY), announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Q2 2026 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the company website at www.wi2wi.com.

Sue Amarin, CEO and Director states: "We are very pleased with our second-quarter results, which reflect meaningful year-over-year improvement across revenue, gross margin, and profitability. The strong demand for our Precision Devices solutions, combined with disciplined operational execution and targeted investments in manufacturing capability, positions Wi2Wi well as we continue to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth."

Highlights

Q2 2026 Revenue of US$2.32 million, a 59% increase over Q2 2025 revenue of US$1.47 million.

Gross Profit of US$868,000 in Q2 2026, versus gross profit of ($73,000) in Q2 2025, an increase of 1,289%.

Q2 2026 Gross Margin of 37%, compared to -5% in Q2 2025, an increase of 840%.

Net income of US$251,000 in Q2 2026, versus net loss of US$653,000 in Q2 2025, an increase of 138%.

Q2 2026 EBITDA of US$447,000 versus EBITDA of US$(444,000) in Q2 2025, an increase of 201%.

Q2 2026 Financial Results

(in thousands of US dollars) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Revenue $ 2,325 $ 1,465 Gross Profit (loss) $ 868 $ (73 ) Operating Expenses $ 543 $ 502 Income from Operations (loss) $ 325 $ (575 ) Net Income (loss) $ 251 $ (653 ) Gross Margin 37 % (5% ) Working Capital $ 2,834 $ 2,460

Subsequent to the end of Q2 2026, the Company increased manufacturing yield on certain flagship products by greater than 30% over the previous fiscal year, and acquired advanced manufacturing equipment as a key step in its capacity expansion and operation excellence initiatives. The new equipment will be operational in Q4 2026 to meet increased demand for precision timing and frequency control products.

Strategy

Wi2Wi is focused on becoming a leading provider of high-reliability frequency control and precision timing solutions under its Precision Devices (PDI) brand. The strategy prioritizes faster delivery, higher quality, and greater responsiveness to deepen ties with Tier-1 aerospace, defense, and industrial customers and drive revenue growth through increased volumes and program participation.

Key initiatives:

Full concentration on the core frequency control business after exiting wireless connectivity in early 2025.

Cost optimization, product-mix refinement, and U.S. manufacturing to improve margins.

Enhanced customer responsiveness to expand share of wallet and recurring business.

Investment in manufacturing automation for higher throughput and lower costs.

Targeted R&D for new products in space, industrial automation, and advanced communications.

This disciplined approach aims to solidify Wi2Wi as a trusted supplier of precision solutions for mission-critical applications.

Outlook

Wi2Wi remains focused on strengthening its operational foundation for long-term growth. Despite ongoing trade-policy and tariff uncertainty, the Company has successfully passed through related cost increases via pricing adjustments, limiting margin impact. With a strong order book and solid demand across aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, management is cautiously optimistic for the second half of the year. Visibility into unit volumes is improving despite long sales and production cycles, supported by enhanced internal forecasting. The 2025 quality issue has been fully resolved; the new design is in production and shipping. Near-term priorities are ramping production, optimizing the supply chain, and capitalizing on potential North American onshoring trends.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY) is a vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturer of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products for defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company delivers industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters under the Precision Devices brand.

For further information

Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@wi2wi.com

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: sue_a@wi2wi.com

T: 1-608-203-0234

Website: https://www.wi2wi.com/

X: https://x.com/Wi2Wi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wi2wi-inc/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-reports-59-revenue-growth-to-us2.32m-and-returns-to-profitability-with-u-1209292