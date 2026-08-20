Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in innovative oral thin film drug delivery technology, today announced that, together with its development partner Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd. ("Aavishkar"), have been granted a second key patent covering its QuickStrip nicotine oral-film technology.

The Patent Office, Government of India has granted Patent No. 599533, arising from Patent Application No. 202441055746, filed July 22, 2024. The patent, titled "Nicotine Oral Film and Process for Preparation Thereof," was granted August 17, 2026, to Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd. and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. for a 20-year term calculated from the filing date.

The new patent covers RDT's monolayer nicotine oral-film technology, including related formulation and manufacturing processes. It follows the March 2026 grant of Indian Patent No. IN 582202 covering the companies' QuickStrip Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film and related formulation and manufacturing processes. 4

Together, the monolayer and bilayer patents provide intellectual-property protection across multiple configurations of RDT's nicotine oral-film platform, further strengthening the intellectual-property foundation underlying the Company's commercialization strategy.

The issuance of the patent represents another milestone in RDT's strategy to build a broad, defensible intellectual-property portfolio around novel oral nicotine delivery technology and ultimately commercialize that technology in regulated markets internationally.

Protecting the Technology - and Executing the Strategy

RDT believes intellectual-property protection is particularly important as the Company moves QuickStrip Nicotine from development and validation toward commercialization.

The Company's strategy has been deliberate: develop differentiated oral-film nicotine technology; establish international intellectual-property protection; validate the technology with sophisticated industry participants; advance regulatory and commercial readiness; and ultimately monetize the platform through licensing, partnerships and direct commercial opportunities.

The granting of this latest patent represents another tangible step in that progression, adding a second granted nicotine oral-film patent to RDT's intellectual-property portfolio.

RDT and Aavishkar began pursuing broader international protection through Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") filings announced in May 2025. The PCT framework provides a pathway to seek patent protection across as many as 158 jurisdictions, subject to applicable national and regional examination and grant requirements, reflecting the companies' strategy from the outset to develop QuickStrip Nicotine as a technology with global rather than single-market potential. 3

"This second patent is another important demonstration of our continued execution against the strategy we have communicated to shareholders," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "We set out to develop a differentiated nicotine delivery platform, establish meaningful intellectual-property protection around the technology and advance it toward commercialization. With granted patents now covering both monolayer and bilayer nicotine oral-film technologies, we are continuing to build a stronger foundation for the long-term commercial value of QuickStrip."

"Patents are not simply technical milestones for RDT; they are strategic commercial assets," continued Upsdell. "As we engage with major industry participants and evaluate opportunities internationally, protecting our formulations, product configurations and manufacturing processes strengthens the value proposition of QuickStrip and supports our ability to negotiate partnership and commercialization opportunities from a stronger position."

Positioned Within a Large and Growing Global Market

The opportunity RDT is pursuing exists within the global tobacco and nicotine landscape.

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO"), approximately 1.2 billion people worldwide use tobacco, illustrating the scale of global tobacco use and the continuing need for innovation in non-combustible nicotine-delivery approaches for adult consumers. ¹

More specifically, the global modern oral nicotine products market was valued at approximately US$7.96 billion in 2024 and is projected by Grand View Research to reach approximately US$39 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of approximately 19.0% from 2025 to 2033. 2

QuickStrip is being developed as a differentiated format for this market. Rather than a cigarette, vaping device, pouch, gum, lozenge or patch, QuickStrip utilizes a thin oral film designed to deliver nicotine through the oral mucosa in a discreet, portable and device-free format. These successful patent applications support an alternative delivery methodology for nicotine use.

RDT's development work has included customizable nicotine strengths, dissolution profiles, product configurations and packaging, providing the platform with the potential to be adapted to different commercial and regulatory requirements across international markets.

Management believes the scale of global tobacco use, continued growth in modern oral nicotine products and increasing industry investment in non-combustible delivery formats create a significant long-term opportunity for innovation in differentiated nicotine-delivery technologies such as QuickStrip.

Strengthening the Global Collaboration

The latest patent grant also comes at an important stage in RDT's relationship with a global leader in the nicotine products industry.

On July 7, 2026, RDT announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") extending the parties' ongoing collaboration following completion of their previous pre-commercialization development agreement. 5

Under the MOU, the parties are advancing a Collaboration Agreement addressing the milestones required to assess commercialization. The work and services to be completed in 2026, encompass technical validation, product benchmarking, regulatory affairs, branding, commercial assessment and launch readiness.

The relationship has progressed from initial product development activity to a structured evaluation of the requirements for commercialization of QuickStrip Nicotine products.

Management believes the granting of an additional patent provides further impetus to that process by strengthening the intellectual-property foundation surrounding the product being evaluated.

"Our collaboration with a global nicotine industry leader and our patent strategy are directly connected," said Upsdell. "A multinational commercial partner needs confidence not only in the technical performance and consumer relevance of a technology, but also in the intellectual property protecting it. Each milestone we achieve - technical, regulatory, intellectual property and commercial - advances the overall program. We believe this latest patent further strengthens the foundation as the parties work toward potential commercialization."

The Collaboration Agreement announced in July provides a dedicated period focused on market-launch milestones and establishes a structured pathway toward potential future licensing or commercialization arrangements, although there can be no assurance that a definitive commercial agreement will ultimately be completed.

Building Value Through Execution

The Company believes its recent milestones demonstrate a continued progression of its nicotine strategy, including:

International patent applications intended to support broader geographic intellectual-property protection;

Two granted patents covering monolayer and bilayer nicotine oral-film technologies;

Nearly three years of development and engagement with a global nicotine industry participant;

Progression from pre-commercialization development into a Collaboration Agreement focused on commercialization readiness;

Continuing technical development and regulatory submission for approval of QuickStrip Nicotine oral thin film strip technologies.

"We want shareholders to recognize the progression," concluded Upsdell. "RDT has moved from invention, to development, to international patent filings, to granted intellectual property, while simultaneously advancing technical validation and commercial discussions with a global industry leader. These are interconnected elements of the strategy we established for QuickStrip Nicotine, and we continue to execute against that strategy."

"Our objective remains to build QuickStrip Nicotine into a protected and commercially valuable global platform. We believe having multiple granted patents, international patent protection underway, an advanced industry collaboration and multiple potential routes to market, places RDT in its strongest position to date to pursue that objective."

RDT and Aavishkar will continue to advance their intellectual-property strategy while RDT progresses technical, regulatory and commercialization activities with existing and prospective commercial partners.

Any commercial introduction of QuickStrip Nicotine remains subject to applicable regulatory requirements and approvals in the relevant jurisdiction.

Any definitive licensing, commercialization or other agreement with RDT's global nicotine industry collaborator remains subject to completion of the parties' ongoing work, negotiations and execution of definitive agreements.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics will continue to update shareholders as material milestones are achieved.

Source References

World Health Organization. Tobacco and nicotine. June 26, 2026. Tobacco and nicotine Grand View Research. Modern Oral Nicotine Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2033. Modern Oral Nicotine Products Market Report, 2025-2033 Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. Rapid Dose Therapeutics and Aavishkar Oral Strips File Two Key Patents for Innovative Nicotine Delivery Technology. May 26, 2025. Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) Secures Patent for QuickStrip Nicotine Oral Film Targeting $38B Smoke-Free Nicotine Market. March 5, 2026. Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. Rapid Dose Therapeutics Extends Strategic Collaboration with Global Nicotine Leader. July 7, 2026.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd.

Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based research and development company specializing in oral thin film technologies and collaborating with international partners in the development of next-generation oral delivery systems.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.