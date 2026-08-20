Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from two additional diamond drill holes, LC-26-014 and LC-26-015, at the Company's 100%-held Las Coloradas silver project in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua, Mexico. Drilling has now intersected the Mine zone mineralization across a minimum strike length of 106 meters, in three drill fences spaced 50 meters apart, to a vertical depth of 155 meters. The mineralization is open at depth and along strike, and includes a wide, high-grade zone intersected in LC-25-010.

Highlights:

LC-26-014 - an aggressive step-out drilled to a planned 100-metre undercut beneath LC-25-007, intersecting the mineralized system 90 metres down-dip of historic workings:

1.40 meters @ 433 g/t Ag Eq (239 g/t Ag) from 190.0 - 191.4m (drilled core length; true width not yet determined) Including 787 g/t Ag Eq (435 g/t Ag) over 0.75m (190.4 - 191.5m)

LC-26-015 - an aggressive step-out drilled to a planned 100-metre undercut beneath LC-25-006, intersecting the mineralized system 96 metres down-dip of historic workings:

1.70 meters @ 185 g/t Ag Eq (139 g/t Ag) from 201.65 - 203.35m (drilled core length; true width not yet determined) Including 438 g/t Ag Eq (336 g/t Ag) over 0.68m (202.17 - 202.85m)

Silver-gold mineralization now intersected over a minimum of 155m depth Mineralization is open at depth and on strike

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "We are continuing to grow the project footprint, and we are seeing mineralization similar to what was historically mined, which gives us confidence we are in a mineral-rich system. The two-hole fence of LC-25-007 and LC-26-014 sits 50 meters north of the high-grade fence of LC-25-005, LC-25-010 and LC-26-013 (Figure 1). The two-hole fence of LC-25-006 and LC-26-015 flanks it to the southeast, giving us an outlined block of mineralization that remains open along strike and at depth. We have now reported results from only 3 of our current 19 holes drilled at Las Coloradas, and this area represents a small portion of the targets drilled across our 3-square-mile project, leaving continued discovery upside untouched. Figures 2 and 3 tell the real story here we've hit mineralization at both ends of these sections without ever drilling what's in between. That untested ground is sitting right on the same structure as our best results, and if it delivers the way we think it can, this discovery has real room to grow. Holes LC-25-005 and LC-25-010 show the significant silver mineralization is increasing in width and is open at depth and on strike. As well, the high-grade silver intersection in LC-25-006, and the high-grade silver and gold intersections in LC-25-007, show untested potential along strike and at depth. These four holes confirm continuity of mineralization that is open along strike and at depth."1

The mineralization, which dips east at approximately 40°, is open along strike and at depth. The wide mineralization in LC-25-010 is in a structurally controlled dilatant zone which has allowed the development of a significant thickness of mineralization. This zone has not yet been drill tested along strike in drill fences LC-25-006/LC-26-015 and LC-25-007/LC-26-014.

LC-26-014 and LC-26-015 were drilled as aggressive step-outs, targeting a 100-metre undercut, to test whether the mineralized system extended beneath old workings intersected in LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 - see cavity locations on Figures 2 and 3. LC-26-014 and LC-26-015 intersected the mineralized system 90 meters and 96 meters respectively down dip of mined out mineralization (Figures 2 and 3; Table 3).

Broad-spaced exploratory drilling has outlined this zone of high-grade silver mineralization in the Mine zone, which represents an extension of mineralization historically mined by ASARCO between 1942 and 1952.

To date, there has been:

no infill drilling in the wide areas internal to the zone

no deep drilling

no drill testing of the structurally controlled wide zone of mineralization in LC-25-010

Table 1 Collars

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-005 464770 2964455 1657 220 -60 248.5 LC-25-006 464804 2964418 1656 220 -60 152.9 LC-25-007 464731 2964485 1658 220 -60 167.6 LC-25-010 464864 2964572 1647 220 -45 269.5 LC-26-013 464909 2964625 1641 220 -45 307.3 LC-26-014 464826 2964604 1648 220 -45 267 LC-26-015 464909 2964540 1644 220 -45 248.8

Table 2 Silver Intersections

Hole

From (m) To(m) Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-26-014

190.00 191.40 1.40 433 239 0.41 4.53 5.65

incl 190.40 191.50 0.75 787 435 0.69 8.32 10.25



















LC-26-015

201.65 203.35 1.70 185 139 0.18 1.90 0.61

incl 201.17 202.85 0.78 438 336 0.27 4.78 1.12







































Previously reported (July 22, 2026)











Hole

From (m) To(m) Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-26-013

236.55 241.75 5.20 257.00 114.0 0.22 2.03 5.24

incl 236.55 237.95 1.40 641.00 425.0 0.60 7.60 4.20



246.00 248.00 2.00 88.00 36.2 0.23 0.47 1.87



270.40 271.85 1.45 21.00 13.4 0.05 0.05 0.24



















Previously Reported (Sept. 24, 2025) Hole

From To Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-25-010

178.4 191.7 13.4 138.0 64.3

1.0 1.6

incl 180.3 182.0 1.7 21.0 11.0

0.1 0.2

and 186.9 191.7 4.8 369.0 171.0

2.7 4.3

incl 190.4 191.7 1.4 1,028.0 455.0 0.2 7.3 13.0

and 190.9 191.6 0.7 1,742.0 770.0 0.3 12.6 21.5

Note: widths reported in this news release are drilled core lengths (from-to intervals); true widths of mineralization have not yet been determined.

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 3 Assays

HOLE ID FROM TO Width m Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm LC-26-014 94.8 95.6 0.8 0.01 2.05 734 3.77 28.4 84.6 25.9 600 LC-26-014 95.6 95.8 0.2 0.66 18.6 10000 4.23 24.2 7920 2840 9920 LC-26-014 95.8 96.25 0.45 0.00 1.01 407 2.35 15.3 49.9 15.1 138 LC-26-014 111.85 112.2 0.35 0.01 0.42 412 2.27 23.4 65.5 32.3 94 LC-26-014 112.2 112.55 0.35 0.08 18.1 10000 77.4 213 823 258 1940 LC-26-014 112.55 112.8 0.25 0.04 2.47 10000 8.08 15 101.5 40.5 66 LC-26-014 112.8 113 0.2 0.01 1.54 347 1.76 22.3 28.6 19.5 117 LC-26-014 113 113.33 0.33 0.04 2.26 10000 15.95 13.2 129.5 36.6 351 LC-26-014 113.33 113.8 0.47 0.02 0.93 1495 2.98 23.5 33.5 28.9 196 LC-26-014 131.6 132.1 0.5 0.00 0.25 379 2.07 27 17 11.5 151 LC-26-014 132.1 132.8 0.7 0.15 1.65 2780 1.88 7 22.1 34.4 15 LC-26-014 132.8 133.4 0.6 0.02 6.47 335 1.69 64.2 12.7 24 78 LC-26-014 133.4 134 0.6 0.00 0.28 75.2 3.05 26.6 19 9.39 45 LC-26-014 134 134.5 0.5 0.10 0.54 479 2.54 28.6 19.3 18.55 199 LC-26-014 134.5 134.9 0.4 0.00 1.05 489 9.86 69.3 27.7 12.5 13150 LC-26-014 190 190.4 0.4 0.03 9.15 8950 10.6 9.3 1515 28.3 3130 LC-26-014 190.4 190.9 0.5 0.74 633 10000 311 113.5 121000 678 151000 LC-26-014 190.9 191.15 0.25 0.61 39.8 10000 22.2 7.1 7670 90.8 5530 LC-26-014 191.15 191.4 0.25 0.19 16.9 10000 43.4 39.6 1605 40.7 4160 LC-26-014 191.4 192 0.6 0.00 0.88 309 2.58 34.9 96.3 4.53 134























LC-26-15 82 82.5 0.5 0.02 23.1 2930 15.6 21.5 4290 28.4 4840 LC-26-15 82.5 82.95 0.45 0.00 1.65 644 2.43 31.2 178 7.41 610 LC-26-15 82.95 83.15 0.2 0.82 58.9 10000 37.8 13.6 7800 217 20700 LC-26-15 83.15 83.65 0.5 0.01 5.09 402 1.7 17.9 121.5 22.2 308 LC-26-15 83.65 84 0.35 0.07 7.57 6890 6.62 15.8 1025 26.5 2050 LC-26-15 84 84.45 0.45 0.00 0.54 244 2.21 25.9 34.5 4.6 88 LC-26-15 84.45 85.1 0.65 0.01 1.96 2320 5.35 36.2 115 15.15 240 LC-26-15 85.1 85.7 0.6 0.03 2.85 7240 5.02 31.7 111 25 161 LC-26-15 85.7 85.82 0.12 0.99 131 10000 187.5 121 45700 10000 45400 LC-26-15 85.82 86.3 0.48 0.01 1.48 3320 16.75 30.1 61.4 19.05 85 LC-26-15 120 120.4 0.4 0.03 5.34 4230 9.67 31.3 1810 435 1660 LC-26-15 120.4 121 0.6 0.00 0.8 1745 6 69.4 66 15.9 52 LC-26-15 121 121.5 0.5 0.00 0.8 547 4.02 89.8 46.4 8.81 65 LC-26-15 121.5 122 0.5 0.01 0.62 451 3.47 28.9 70.6 9.42 67 LC-26-15 135 135.5 0.5 0.02 10.35 549 140 33.3 267 52.9 797 LC-26-15 135.5 135.85 0.35 0.07 40.1 10000 192.5 23 1755 197.5 15200 LC-26-15 135.85 136.3 0.45 0.01 3.74 1250 13.95 34.7 124 12.2 1020 LC-26-15 136.3 136.75 0.45 0.00 1.44 92.6 3.93 30.8 66.7 9.29 135 LC-26-15 167.25 167.5 0.25 0.48 79.6 10000 34.8 36.5 14150 1060 30200 LC-26-15 167.5 167.9 0.4 0.02 6.5 1500 64.4 38 390 71.8 1090 LC-26-15 167.9 168.1 0.2 0.00 2.73 321 18.5 94.3 80.5 51 2120 LC-26-15 168.1 168.6 0.5 0.01 1.91 1115 7.38 20.6 108.5 60.3 296 LC-26-15 181.05 181.4 0.35 0.00 1.86 19.4 15.9 44.3 65.4 4.57 4110 LC-26-15 181.4 181.6 0.2 0.45 205 10000 1560 232 10750 154.5 55700 LC-26-15 181.6 182.25 0.65 0.00 5.96 51.8 33.5 36.5 301 7.1 2030 LC-26-15 188.5 188.9 0.4 0.10 109 10000 728 167.5 1595 47.6 46600 LC-26-15 201.65 202.17 0.52 0.02 5.24 1190 16.45 17.8 338 12 2170 LC-26-15 202.17 202.4 0.23 0.32 234 10000 1020 46.7 7360 511 16100 LC-26-15 202.4 202.65 0.25 0.59 320 10000 413 18.6 42800 309 8600 LC-26-15 202.65 202.85 0.2 0.26 475 10000 146 14.5 100500 466 9110 LC-26-15 202.85 203.35 0.5 0.04 9 1940 10.75 29.2 1175 13.3 3200 LC-26-15 235 235.15 0.15 0.01 21.3 259 70.5 187.5 1295 6.3 43400





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/310557_e5134f3094e50970_003full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/310557_e5134f3094e50970_004full.jpg





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/310557_e5134f3094e50970_005full.jpg

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE:TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the risk that further exploration and drilling do not confirm or expand the mineralization described in this news release, including the interpretation of undrilled ground illustrated in Figures 2 and 3; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 The interpretation of undrilled ground between and beyond current drill intercepts, as illustrated in Figures 2 and 3, is based on the Company's current geological model and is inherently uncertain. There is no assurance that further drilling will confirm or expand the mineralization identified to date, or that any such drilling will be undertaken. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310557

Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd