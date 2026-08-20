Grand Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Olifant Digital helped premium beauty brand COCOSOLIS reach $1,098,692 in monthly Amazon revenue, scaling the brand to eight figures and supporting its expansion into six new international markets.





Olifant Digital announces Amazon growth for COCOSOLIS.

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The growth followed a structured Amazon strategy designed around COCOSOLIS' existing DTC brand positioning. Olifant Digital began with a multi-channel audit to identify gaps in the Amazon catalog, products with launch potential and areas where competitors were capturing demand.

The Amazon launch strategy included:

Product and search demand mapping : The product line was mapped to Amazon search demand, with a parent-child catalog structure established before advertising launched.

Catalog structure : Product and search intents were separated to create opportunities for cross-selling and review consolidation.

Listing development : COCOSOLIS' product listings were rebuilt across titles, bullet points, A+ Content and image stacks.

Search and product information: Primary search terms were incorporated alongside information on product ingredients, results, scent, skin type compatibility and the brand's premium positioning.

For paid search, the agency used a 1-1-1-1 launch structure consisting of one product, one campaign, one ad group and one keyword match type. This allowed the team to see which keywords were converting at the ASIN level and allocate budget accordingly.

The strategy also addressed the seasonal demand patterns of COCOSOLIS' suncare and self-tanning products:

Olifant Digital maintained a lower level of ad presence during lower-demand periods while using the off-season to build organic rank and generate reviews.

The approach helped the brand enter peak demand periods from a stronger position.

Amazon and DTC activities were coordinated through aligned promotional windows, email campaigns to re-engage existing customers, and the use of Amazon reviews on the brand's website as trust signals.

"COCOSOLIS already had a strong brand and customer base, so the work was about building an Amazon channel that could support that position," said Alex Stoykov, CEO of Olifant Digital.

"The catalog, listings, advertising structure and year-round management all had to work together. That gave the team the data and foundation needed to scale the channel."

The same launch framework was also applied to new products, including pre-launch inventory and listing preparation, Amazon Vine where eligible, controlled PPC campaigns, and organic rank consolidation as products gained traction.

For more information on Olifant Digital's Amazon marketplace services and approach, visit Olifant Digital: Full-Service Amazon & E-Commerce Agency.

About Olifant Digital:

Olifant Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing agency specializing in Amazon PPC management, Amazon SEO, creative services, and marketplace growth strategies. The agency works with consumer brands across North America, the UK, and Europe, providing advertising, marketplace management, and account strategy services.

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Source: DesignRush