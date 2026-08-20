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WKN: A42H21 | ISIN: US55173P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.08.26 | 21:59
15,000 US-Dollar
-0,53 % -0,080
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYNTRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYNTRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: Defense Tech Firm Lyntris Celebrates Recent IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

  • NYSE Live will provide extensive coverage of Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebration.
    • Programming will include coverage of the firm's remarks and an interview with CEO Brian Morrison.
    • Arkaea Media Group CEO Mo Islam will join to dive deeper into Lyntris' mission and the trends impacting the defense tech industry.
  • AI-startup Etched announces $700 million in a new funding round.
    • The deal gives Etched a $21 billion valuation, doubling in one month.
    • Joshua Rahn, an investor and co-founder of VC firm Oceans, will join to explain why he is confident about Etched's future.
  • President Trump met with cryptocurrency executives on Wednesday.
    • The price of bitcoin topped $70,000 for the first time since early June.
    • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 components Circle (NYSE: CRCL), Strategy, and BitMine each popped by more than 9% on Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) celebrates their Residential Mortgage Servicing Team

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/defense-tech-firm-lyntris-celebrates-recent-ipo-nyse-content-update-302856428.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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