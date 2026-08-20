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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.08.26 | 21:57
28,185 US-Dollar
+0,62 % +0,175
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland to Present at August 2026 Midwest IDEAS Conference

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 27, 2026 in Chicago, IL. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15am CT and a webcast can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest

Qualified investors interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-to-present-at-august-2026-midwest-ideas-conference-1209181

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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