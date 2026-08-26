Smith-Midland Awarded $2.2M SlenderWall Coast Guard Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading manufacturer of innovative precast concrete products for transportation, infrastructure, and building construction, has been awarded a $2.2 million contract to manufacture and supply its SlenderWall architectural precast wall system for the new U.S. Coast Guard Clinic and Visitors Center in Charleston, South Carolina, further expanding the company's portfolio of mission-critical government and military construction projects.

The contract further strengthens Smith-Midland's position in the architectural precast market and demonstrates demand for SlenderWall on complex institutional and government projects. As investments in resilient infrastructure and federal facilities continue, Smith-Midland remains well positioned to provide innovative precast solutions that help owners reduce construction timelines while achieving long-lasting building performance.

"Projects like the U.S. Coast Guard Clinic and Visitors Center highlight the increasing demand for resilient, high-performance building systems that can meet the unique requirements of government and military facilities," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smith-Midland Corporation. "Our SlenderWall system combines architectural flexibility with exceptional durability and construction efficiency, making it an ideal solution for mission-critical projects."

The project features SlenderWall panels fabricated with white and gray architectural concrete and finished with an acid-etched surface, creating a clean, modern appearance while providing the long-term performance expected of federal facilities. Production is expected to begin at Smith-Midland's Virginia manufacturing facility in April 2027, with installation scheduled to begin in November 2027.

Engineered with resilience in mind, the building's ground floor has been specifically designed to accommodate storm surge flows, improving the facility's ability to withstand severe weather events while maintaining long-term operational reliability. Smith-Midland's SlenderWall system complements these design objectives by providing a lightweight, high-performance architectural envelope that delivers durability, energy efficiency, and accelerated construction.

The new facility is designed to support the operational and healthcare needs of the U.S. Coast Guard by housing medical and dental services, work-life staff offices, and counseling areas. The project also includes a new entry control point featuring a guard house and visitor check-in center to enhance campus security and visitor access.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

shooser@threepa.com

jbeisler@threepa.com

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-awarded-2.2m-slenderwallr-coast-guard-project-1211822