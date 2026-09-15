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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.09.26 | 15:40
24,010 US-Dollar
-0,29 % -0,070
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Secures $2.2M Contract for Newport News Navy Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading manufacturer of innovative precast concrete products for transportation, infrastructure, and building construction, has secured a $2.2 million contract to manufacture and supply SlenderWall architectural precast panels, architectural precast components, and precast stair systems for a new operations and office facility at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia.

The award further strengthens Smith-Midland's position in the architectural precast market while expanding its portfolio of projects serving government, industrial, and mission-critical infrastructure. By manufacturing the project at its Virginia facility, the company continues to leverage its regional production capabilities to deliver high-quality precast solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

"This contract demonstrates the value of delivering complete precast solutions for facilities where durability, performance, and construction efficiency are essential," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smith-Midland Corporation. "We're proud to support Hourigan Construction and Newport News Shipbuilding on a facility that will play an important role in supporting the U.S. Navy. Projects like this reinforce Smith-Midland's long-term strategy of expanding our presence in mission-critical, government, and industrial construction while showcasing the versatility and performance of our SlenderWall and architectural precast systems."

The project features SlenderWall insulated architectural precast panels fabricated with a custom color design and an acid-etched architectural surface, delivering a durable, low-maintenance exterior while offering the speed and efficiency of prefabricated construction. Smith-Midland will also manufacture architectural precast elements, including precast stair towers and stair risers, providing an integrated solution that helps streamline construction while maintaining high-quality craftsmanship.

The new facility will support U.S. Navy aircraft carrier inactivation programs, providing a dedicated operational headquarters and workspace for shipbuilders and naval personnel responsible for one of the nation's most critical defense missions. Working with Hourigan Construction, Smith-Midland will manufacture the precast products at its Midland, Virginia, facility, with production scheduled to begin in October 2026 and installation expected to commence in November 2026.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
shooser@threepa.com
jbeisler@threepa.com
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-secures-2.2m-contract-for-newport-news-navy-project-1211844

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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