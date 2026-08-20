New Holland Opens Training Center in Cidade do Agro to Train Students in Agriculture-Related Programs

A space located in Uniube's Agro City allows the use of state of the art machines in the practical and dynamic training of future agribusiness professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / New Holland and Nova Holanda inaugurated the New Holland Training Center on Tuesday, August 11, at Agro City, the new teaching and innovation complex of the University of Agriculture | Uniube in Uberaba, Minas Gerais. The partnership is expected to benefit approximately 8,000 students.

With this initiative, New Holland reinforces its commitment to training qualified agribusiness professionals by bringing students, researchers, and the productive sector closer together through a structure focused on practical learning and access to the most advanced agricultural technologies.

With an investment of R$ 2.8 million, New Holland equipped the Training Center with machines and solutions that are now integrated into the activities of Agro City's teaching farm.

The inauguration of the Training Center, the first of its kind in Minas Gerais, is part of the official opening of Agro City, a project developed by the University of Agriculture | Uniube to bring together education, research, innovation, and the marketplace. Within this ecosystem, New Holland will provide a learning environment connected to the reality of farming, allowing students to gain direct experience with technologies used by agricultural producers in their daily operations.

"In a scenario of constant technological evolution, preparing professionals capable of using smart machines, connectivity, automation, and precision agriculture is essential to boosting productivity and promoting increasingly efficient and sustainable agriculture. This New Holland Training Center was created to connect knowledge and practice in support of an ever more sustainable agricultural future," said Eduardo Kerbauy, Vice President of Marketing for New Holland Latin America.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-opens-training-center-in-cidade-do-agro-to-train-students-1209722