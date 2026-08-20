RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Virax's Live Investor Webinar: Advancing Immune Diagnostics, Clinical Development and Commercial Execution

CEO James Foster to discuss the Company's financial and strategic position, commercial strategy for ImmuneSelect and development plans for ViraxImmune

Webinar to include an overview of recent corporate developments and management's priorities for the coming months and quarters

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Virax Biolabs Group Limited (Nasdaq:VRAX) ("Virax" or the "Company").

The event will feature Virax Chief Executive Officer James Foster, who will provide an overview of the Company's financial and strategic position following its fiscal 2026 annual report and discuss recent developments across the Company's ViraxImmune and ImmuneSelect programs.

Foster will discuss ViraxImmune, the Company's principal value platform, including its clinical evidence strategy, development pathway and planned U.S. CLIA laboratory-developed test market-entry strategy for post-acute infection syndromes, including Long COVID.

Foster will also review ImmuneSelect, the Company's research-use-only portfolio, including the recently announced commercial supply framework with Fosun Diagnostics covering six Southeast Asian markets. The discussion will address Virax's objective of converting selective commercial opportunities into product evaluations, purchase orders and revenue, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

In addition, Foster will review Virax's financial position following its fiscal 2026 annual report and the Company's recently regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/VRAX/86449600416

Questions can be pre-submitted to VRAX@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is a biotechnology company focused on immune response detection and T cell immune profiling. The Company is developing in vitro diagnostic technologies for viral and immune-mediated diseases, with an initial strategic focus on post-acute infection syndromes, including Long COVID, and related areas of chronic immune dysfunction. Its principal programs are ViraxImmune, an in-development T cell-based immune profiling and diagnostic platform, and ImmuneSelect, a research-use-only portfolio of peptide pools, ELISpot plates and related immune reagents.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Virax Biolabs Group Limited ("Virax") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Virax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Virax and receives compensation for those services. The information regarding Virax contained in this release has been derived from information provided by Virax or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

VRAX@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-viraxs-live-investor-webinar-advancing-immune-diagnostics-c-1209728