RedChip Companies, Inc.: Virax Biolabs and Transcode Therapeutics Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. (Nasdaq:VRAX) and Transcode Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:RNAZ) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 8, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

VRAX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/vrax_access

RNAZ: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/rnaz_access

James Foster, CEO of Virax, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's financial and strategic position following its fiscal 2026 annual report, including its strengthened balance sheet, regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, and progress across ViraxImmune and ImmuneSelect. Foster discusses the commercial strategy for ImmuneSelect, including the recently announced supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics covering six Southeast Asian markets, and the Company's objective of converting commercial opportunities into revenue. He also outlines the next steps for ViraxImmune, including clinical validation, the generation of meaningful clinical evidence and further definition of regulatory and market-entry pathways for post-acute infection syndromes. Foster identifies commercial execution, ViraxImmune development and strategic partnering as the principal catalysts for shareholders to watch over the coming months and quarters.

Philippe P. Calais, PharmD, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of the Board of TransCode Therapeutics, will discuss the company's evolution into a diversified clinical-stage oncology business with three complementary platforms spanning RNA therapeutics, cancer vaccines, and immuno-oncology. Calais highlights the advancement of lead candidate TTX-MC138 into a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with ctDNA positive colorectal cancer following curative intent therapy. This milestone builds on TransCode's encouraging Phase 1a results, which met the primary safety endpoint, demonstrated favorable tolerability, achieved disease stabilization in multiple patients, and showed no dose-limiting toxicities. TransCode believes that the use of ctDNA, emerging as a transformative tool in metastatic cancer to improve early detection and disease progression, has the potential to improve future treatment decisions and expand the population of patients who might benefit by earlier intervention with TTX-MC138 to prevent relapse.

Calais also outlines TransCode's expanding pipeline, strategic collaborations with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and others, and the potential of multiple possible clinical, partnership, and platform licensing catalysts to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

VRAX and RNAZ are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is a biotechnology company focused on immune response detection and T cell immune profiling. The Company is developing in vitro diagnostic technologies for viral and immune-mediated diseases, with an initial strategic focus on post-acute infection syndromes, including Long COVID, and related areas of chronic immune dysfunction. Its principal programs are ViraxImmune, an in-development T cell-based immune profiling and diagnostic platform, and ImmuneSelect, a research-use-only portfolio of peptide pools, ELISpot plates and related immune reagents.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

About Transcode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

For more information, please visit www.transcodetherapeutics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected broadcast of interviews, the future plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, products, technologies, clinical development, regulatory pathways, commercial opportunities, partnerships, revenue potential, growth prospects, and anticipated milestones or catalysts of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. and TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of each company to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, successfully develop and commercialize its products and technologies, secure and maintain strategic partnerships, obtain financing, maintain compliance with applicable listing standards, and other risks described in each company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Neither Virax Biolabs Group Ltd., TransCode Therapeutics Inc., nor RedChip Companies undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virax-biolabs-and-transcode-therapeutics-interviews-to-air-natio-1204548