RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and Virax Interviews Aired on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies aired interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. (Nasdaq:VRAX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored weekly television program that airs nationally on Bloomberg TV and CNBC. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

VRAX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/vrax_access

Jeffrey Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to establish a new preservation category in the vinyl collectibles market through Alliance Authentic, its platform for authenticated, certified, and individually numbered records. Smith explains how Alliance Entertainment's leadership in vinyl distribution provides unique upstream access to preserve records in Certified Uncirculated condition before they reach consumers, creating a structural competitive advantage that competitors cannot easily replicate. He also highlights how the company's Endstate NFC technology provides every collectible with a permanent digital identity and verified chain of custody, strengthening provenance and trust between collectors, artists, and labels. With growing consumer demand for premium physical media, deep relationships across the music ecosystem, proprietary authentication capabilities, and a scalable data-driven platform that strengthens engagement with collectors, artists, and labels, Alliance Entertainment is well positioned to lead the vinyl collectibles category.

James Foster, CEO of Virax, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to address the significant unmet medical need in post-acute infection syndromes through ViraxImmune, its blood-based immune profiling test in development for conditions including Long COVID, chronic fatigue syndrome, and post-treatment Lyme disease. Foster highlights recently reported pilot data demonstrating 88% specificity and 92% positive predictive value, supporting advancement into larger clinical validation studies, and explains how the company's regulatory engagement with the FDA, planned U.S. clinical study with Emory University, and ISO-certified quality systems are helping inform and support its development pathway. He also outlines Virax's validation-driven commercialization strategy, including a potential U.S. laboratory-developed test (LDT) launch, positioning the company to capitalize on the need for objective diagnostic tools for millions of patients currently diagnosed primarily through symptoms while creating long-term opportunities in the broader in vitro diagnostics market.

AENT and VRAX are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is a biotechnology company focused on immune response detection and T cell immune profiling. The Company is developing in vitro diagnostic technologies for viral and immune-mediated diseases, with an initial strategic focus on post-acute infection syndromes, including Long COVID, and related areas of chronic immune dysfunction. Its principal programs are ViraxImmune, an in-development T cell-based immune profiling and diagnostic platform, and ImmuneSelect, a research-use-only portfolio of peptide pools, ELISpot plates and related immune reagents.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alliance-entertainment-and-virax-interviews-aired-on-the-redchip-1192553