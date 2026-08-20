First Breach Begins Trading on NASDAQ Under Ticker Symbol "FBDT"

Expanding American Defense Manufacturing Through Vertically Integrated Ammunition Production, Strategic Partnerships and Next Generation Drone Technologies

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / First Breach Inc. ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FBDT."

The Nasdaq listing marks an important milestone in the Company's evolution as it continues executing its strategy of expanding domestic ammunition manufacturing capacity to meet growing domestic and international demand across the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial markets. Operating from its manufacturing campus in Hagerstown, Maryland, First Breach has built a vertically integrated production platform capable of manufacturing critical ammunition components, finished ammunition, and advanced drone technologies within the United States.

"Beginning trading on Nasdaq represents a defining milestone in First Breach's history," said Jeffrey Low, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "This listing reflects years of investment in building an American manufacturing platform designed to support critical defense and security markets. As demand continues to grow for domestically manufactured ammunition components, finished ammunition, and advanced unmanned systems, we believe First Breach is well positioned to capitalize on these long-term industry trends."

"Our strategy extends well beyond becoming a publicly traded company. We are focused on expanding production capacity, executing on strategic partnerships, advancing our next generation drone technologies, and continuing to build one of the few vertically integrated American defense manufacturing platforms capable of supporting customers from component manufacturing through finished products. We believe these initiatives position First Breach to deliver sustainable long-term growth while creating lasting value for our shareholders."

The Company is continuing to expand production capabilities through additional manufacturing lines and equipment designed to robotically increase throughput while maintaining rigorous quality standards. First Breach also continues to strengthen strategic industry relationships, including its partnership with Hellbender, Inc., which management believes will further enhance the Company's ability to address evolving customer requirements for both drones and robotic manufacturing, and support future growth opportunities.

Growing geopolitical uncertainty, increased defense modernization initiatives, and renewed emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience continue to support favorable long-term market fundamentals for the Company's products and technologies. First Breach believes its integrated manufacturing model, engineering expertise, and commitment to American production uniquely position the Company to participate in these expanding market opportunities.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company of match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: www.firstbreach.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic transactions; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

For additional company updates, follow First Breach on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-begins-trading-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-symbol-%22fbdt%22-1209159