Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Claudio Bono, a 36-year hospitality veteran, founder and CEO of GiveaRoof.org, and author of The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, today announced that his book has returned to the top of the Amazon Kindle charts.





Figure 1- GiveARoof Logo



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After first reaching #1 in December 2025, The Homelessness Fix book is once again ranked #1 in Social Policy, #1 in Philanthropy & Charity, and #1 in Social Work on Amazon Kindle under Top 100 Free (source).

The renewed bestseller status comes amid growing interest in Bono's proposed private-sector approach to addressing street homelessness one that he says could leverage existing private resources without requiring a new federal appropriation or additional taxpayer funding.





Figure 2- The Homelessness Fix Book cover image



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More Than $40 Billion in Unredeemed Airline and Hotel Loyalty Value

SEC filings and industry analyses point to a substantial pool of unredeemed loyalty-program value held by major U.S. airlines and hotel companies.

According to the figures cited by Bono:

Major U.S. hotel chains currently carry approximately $11.6 billion in unredeemed points liabilities . (Source)

. (Source) The four largest U.S. airlines report combined loyalty-program liabilities approaching $32 billion .

. Together, U.S. airlines and hotel companies therefore hold well over $40 billion in unredeemed points and miles on their balance sheets.

on their balance sheets. Industry estimates further indicate that approximately $25 billion in airline miles, hotel points, and credit-card rewards go unused or expire each year.

Bono argues that this existing loyalty value represents a potentially significant source of private-sector resources that could be redirected toward addressing homelessness.

A Targeted Clarification of IRS Code Section 170

At the center of Bono's proposal is what he describes as a targeted clarification or modest expansion of Internal Revenue Code Section 170, which governs charitable contributions.

Under the proposed framework, individuals, corporations, airlines, and hotel companies could potentially receive fair-market-value tax deductions for donating or reallocating eligible loyalty points and miles to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations, such as GiveaRoof.org.

The proposal is specifically designed around the use of existing private resources rather than new federal spending.

No new congressional appropriation, increase in the federal budget, or additional taxpayer funding would be required under the proposed approach, according to Bono.

Instead, the proposal seeks to establish a clearer framework for putting existing loyalty resources toward a social purpose.

A Potential Win-Win for the Hospitality and Travel Industries

The GiveaRoof.org model outlined in The Homelessness Fix is designed to create benefits across multiple stakeholders.

Under the proposed model:

Hotels receive carefully vetted guests who have been screened according to program requirements, helping fill otherwise vacant rooms while generating occupancy and revenue.

receive carefully vetted guests who have been screened according to program requirements, helping fill otherwise vacant rooms while generating occupancy and revenue. Cities collect Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) on qualifying stays, potentially creating additional local revenue without raising tax rates.

collect Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) on qualifying stays, potentially creating additional local revenue without raising tax rates. Airlines and hotel loyalty programs can put otherwise unused miles and points toward a productive social purpose while potentially strengthening community goodwill.

can put otherwise unused miles and points toward a productive social purpose while potentially strengthening community goodwill. Everyday Americans can contribute unused loyalty points and participate in a program designed to generate measurable social impact.

can contribute unused loyalty points and participate in a program designed to generate measurable social impact. People experiencing homelessness receive temporary, dignity-first hotel accommodation alongside wraparound services, including Welcome Centers, life coaching, job training, therapy, and pathways toward permanent stability.

receive temporary, dignity-first hotel accommodation alongside wraparound services, including Welcome Centers, life coaching, job training, therapy, and pathways toward permanent stability. Loyalty-program members can continue participating in eligible programs and potentially maintain or earn qualifying benefits while directing unused rewards toward social impact.

"Everyone Wins"

"Everyone wins," said Claudio Bono. "Hotels get occupancy with carefully vetted guests. Cities get their TOT taxes. Airlines and hotels put billions of idle miles and points to work. The public gets a real solution. People get off the streets with dignity. And the federal government spends not one additional appropriated dollar. This is the definition of a win-win for all."

A Three-Year Blueprint for Ending Visible Street Homelessness

The Homelessness Fix presents what Bono describes as a three-year blueprint for addressing and ultimately ending visible street homelessness through existing private-sector resources.

The book's proposal focuses on combining unused hospitality capacity, airline and hotel loyalty resources, charitable organizations, and wraparound support services into a coordinated model designed to move people from the streets into temporary housing and toward long-term stability.

The proposal also represents a rethinking of nonprofit functions, with an emphasis on making it easier for organizations to "share resources" and coordinate their efforts rather than duplicating services and resources across separate organizations.

The initiative has already generated partnerships and industry interest, including a connection with United Airlines' Miles on a Mission program, while continuing to contribute to the national conversation surrounding homelessness, hospitality, philanthropy, and private-sector solutions.

About GiveaRoof.org

GiveaRoof.org is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending street homelessness in the United States within three years through privately funded, dignity-driven solutions that leverage unused hospitality and travel loyalty resources.

Book Availability

The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions.

Read The Homelessness Fix on Amazon

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Source: Evertise AI PR