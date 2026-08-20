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WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:05
10,460 Euro
+0,97 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,52011,50018:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Better Collective A/S: Better Collective reports Q2 2026

Interim report for the three months ended June 30, 2026

Regulatory release 78/2026

Q2 2026 highlights

  • Revenue of 89 mEUR, growth of 9%
  • EBITDA before special items 27 mEUR, growth of 20%, with EBITDA-margin increasing by 2 percentage points to 30%
  • Cash flow from operations before special items increased by 59% to 30 mEUR corresponding to a cash conversion of 111%
  • Broad-based growth led by North America, where revenue share, talent-led media, and prediction markets drove expansion, lifting the regional EBITDA margin to 26% in Q2 this year from 5% in Q2 last year
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered the expected business tailwinds with NDCs growing 24% and value of deposits reaching an all-time high
  • Full-year guidance maintained

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Better Collective, comments:
"Q2 was a strong quarter for Better Collective, with organic revenue growth of 9% translating into 20% growth in EBITDA before special items to 27 mEUR. We are particularly encouraged by the progress in North America, where growth was driven by revenue share income, talent-led media and prediction markets, while the EBITDA margin before special items improved significantly from 5% to 26%. The FIFA World Cup provided the expected boost to the quarter. With full-year guidance maintained, we remain focused on profitable growth, continued operating leverage and building an increasingly scalable and efficient Better Collective."

For full details on financial performance, please see the enclosed interim report for Q2 2026.

Webcast and teleconference
We invite you to join us for a teleconference on August 21, 2026, at 10:00 CET. Co-founder & Co-CEO Jesper Søgaard, along with CFO Flemming Pedersen, will present the report, followed by a Q&A session. The event will simultaneously be webcasted, providing an opportunity to ask questions.

Join the teleconference
To participate and ask questions, please register here. After registering, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN via email. Registration remains open even if the event has begun.

Access the webcast
To view the live webcast and presentation, please click here. The webcast will also be accessible through our website at www.bettercollective.com, and the presentation will be available post-market close (CET) on August 20, 2026.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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