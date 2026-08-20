F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's US subsidiary Genentech announces manufacturing expansion in the United States

New facility in Hillsboro, Oregon for the assembly of injectable medicines and delivery devices will further advance end-to-end U.S. drug manufacturing capabilities.

Approximately $750 million investment will double the size of the existing facility and is expected to create an additional 250 specialised manufacturing jobs.

Flexible manufacturing capacity will support advanced drug delivery devices that can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment.

The Hillsboro investment follows the recent topping out of the new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Basel, 20 August 2026 - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced plans to invest approximately $750 million in a new device fill-finish manufacturing facility at its 75-acre campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. The investment will bring new end-to-end device filling capabilities to the site and expand capacity to support the future pipeline of innovative medicines across Roche and Genentech.

The investment is expected to create 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs and approximately 200 construction jobs in Oregon during site development, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2031.

The new facility will support the manufacturing of advanced drug delivery devices, such as pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors. These devices play an increasingly important role in how medicines are delivered and can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment outside of a hospital setting. Designed for flexibility, the facility will be capable of both high- and low-volume device filling across a broad range of Roche and Genentech's portfolio, enabling the site to respond to changing manufacturing needs as the portfolio evolves.

The Hillsboro investment follows the recent topping out of Genentech's new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, a facility strategically designed to support global production of the company's future portfolio of metabolic medicines, including next-generation treatments for obesity.

Roche and Genentech's current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing sites, 15 research and development sites and approximately 25,000 employees across 24 locations in eight states.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

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