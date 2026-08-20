

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) on Thursday introduced Micron Research Labs, a U.S.-based research hub in Boise backed by a planned $10 billion investment over the next decade.



The facility will focus on advanced memory technologies, computer architectures, semiconductor packaging and future manufacturing to support the growing demands of AI.



Micron said the lab will connect researchers with universities, government agencies, startups and industry partners worldwide. The company expects to break ground in 2027, with the facility designed to host hundreds of researchers.



The investment builds on Micron's previously announced plan to invest more than $250 billion in U.S. manufacturing and R&D, which will create more than 90,000 American jobs.



MU is currently trading at $958.60, up $21.50 or 2.29 percent on the Nasdaq.



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