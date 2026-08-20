

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research, published in Frontiers in Psychology, suggests that people who really enjoy very sweet tastes may be more cautious when making risky decisions than people who prefer less sweet flavors.



The researchers reached this conclusion after conducting two experiments. In the first experiment, 49 adults tasted sugar water at different sweetness levels. Those who liked the sweetest sample most were classified as 'sweet-likers,' while the others were 'sweet-dislikers.'



Participants then completed two risk-taking tasks. In a lottery task, they chose between a guaranteed smaller payment and a larger but uncertain payment. Sweet-likers were more likely to choose the guaranteed option, suggesting they were more cautious about clear, calculated risks.



However, there was no difference between the groups in a balloon game where participants took risks by pumping up a balloon that could pop at any time. Researchers suggested that this task involves more learning and decision-making under pressure.



A second experiment with 100 new participants found similar results. Sweet-likers again preferred guaranteed money, especially when the chances of winning were 50-50. They also completed a task involving smaller rewards available sooner versus larger rewards available later. Sweet-likers were more willing to wait when both options involved waiting, but when an immediate reward was available, they strongly preferred it.



The researchers believe this may reflect an 'immediacy bias' linked to discomfort with uncertainty. In other words, sweet-likers may not necessarily be more impatient or impulsive; they may simply prefer options that feel more certain.



Interestingly, personality tests found no major differences in impulsiveness, sensation-seeking, or novelty-seeking between the two groups.



Overall, the study suggests that people who strongly prefer sweet tastes may be more cautious when faced with clear uncertainty, rather than simply being less adventurous or more impulsive.



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