eXoZymes Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Provides Business Update at 5PM ET Today

Management to host Q2 2026 update at 5PM ET / 2PM PT, today.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - will host an investor webinar today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provide an update on recent business developments.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "We have taken a molecule from concept to pilot validation and now beyond our original commercial economic targets in less than two years. That speed is exactly what I believe can make eXoZymes commercially differentiated: getting high-value nutraceutical and pharmaceutical molecules to attractive markets faster, with the potential to create meaningful opportunities for our partners and significant value for our shareholders. And most importantly, we believe this is a process we can repeat across other high-value molecules in our pipeline."

Second quarter 2026 highlights:

Lead NCT program advances beyond original commercial economic targets : eXoZymes' optimized NCT process just delivered a 10-fold increase in manufacturing productivity since the pilot scale, via producing approximately 67% more NCT per liter, while reducing reaction time by over 80%. The improvements advance NCT beyond the Company's original commercial-scale economic targets, further strengthening the technology for transfer and commercial manufacturing.

Strengthened capital position: In June, eXoZymes completed an underwritten public offering generating approximately $6 million in gross proceeds , strengthening the Company's capital position as it advances NCT toward commercialization, develops additional high-value molecules from its platform and continues investing in research and development. The financing provides additional resources to execute against the Company's near-term development and commercialization priorities.

$2 million NIH grant supports pharmaceutical development strategy: In June, eXoZymes was awarded an approximately $2 million Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the preclinical development of novel cannabinoid analogs. The two-year award provides non-dilutive funding to support the Company's pharmaceutical development strategy while further validating the potential of eXoZymes' platform to rapidly produce and evaluate new-to-nature molecules with potential therapeutic applications.

Operational and financial update: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $2.95 million, compared with $2.55 million for the same period in 2025. Net loss was $2.88 million for the quarter and $5.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company ended the quarter with $5.65 million in cash and cash equivalents, which the Company expects will support operations through the end of 2026.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar, at the time of the event through eXoZymes' website. A recording of the conference call will also be made publicly available relatively soon after the live call.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer session.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes - called exozymes - to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company's platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT, cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

LinkedIn | X | YouTube

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-and-provides-business-update-at-5pm-et-t-1209995