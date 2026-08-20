Maryville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. website at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on September 3, 2026 to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson and Gemtech brands. Additionally, the company provides manufacturing services such as forging and machining to third parties and offers world-class firearm training programs to Law Enforcement/Military departments and civilians at the Smith & Wesson Academy in Maryville, TN. For more information, call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310530

Source: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc