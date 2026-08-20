

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $851.299 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $507.995 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $6.264 billion from $5.529 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $851.299 Mln. vs. $507.995 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.66 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $6.264 Bln vs. $5.529 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.75 To $ 1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %



2026 Guidance



For the fourth quarter, comparable store sales are now projected to increase by 4% to 5%, while earnings per share are expected to range from $2.17 to $2.26



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