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WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 20:51
115,50 Euro
+0,87 % +1,00
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,50115,0022:43
114,50115,0022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 22:34 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Present at the 2026 Barclays Global Consumer Conference on September 8, 2026

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based total beverage alcohol company, announced today that Nicholas Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Garth Hankinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Barclays Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET and is expected to cover the company's financial metrics, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website through the close of business on March 7, 2027.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a U.S.-based company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Mi CAMPO Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Maggie Bowman 213-500-2401 / maggie.bowman@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com		Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/011f7461-2178-4300-8d77-fba76b8815af


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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