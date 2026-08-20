Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to announce that a 2,000 meters (m) diamond drilling program has commenced at its Tosso Creek Project in Suriname. This initial program is underway at the Walaba target, with drilling at the Swalanga target to follow. The program is designed to evaluate structural controls on gold mineralization, demonstrate continuity of mineralization at depth, and provide additional geological and structural data for subsequent drill planning. Exploration completed to date, including soil sampling, trenching, geological mapping, LiDAR interpretation and drone magnetics, has outlined four main target areas at Maconia, Swalanga, Walaba and Sevil (see Figure 1), with additional zones of interest planned for follow-up.

Highlights

A 2,000 m diamond drilling program has now commenced at the Walaba target, with drilling at the Swalanga target to follow.

A broad gold-mineralized zone has been identified at Walaba, where trench results include 52.0 m @ 0.77 grams per tonne of gold (g/t Au) in TOST26-021A, including 4.0 m @ 1.68 g/t Au and 6.0 m @ 1.29 g/t Au (see Table 1).

Trench TOST26-024 at Walaba intersected 7.0 m @ 4.57 g/t Au (including 4.0 m @ 7.89 g/t Au), and 23.0 m @ 0.86 g/t Au (including 5.0 m @ 2.79 g/t Au), indicating the potential for higher-grade mineralized shoots within, or immediately adjacent to, the broader mineralized zone.

A significant new trench result at the recently identified Swalanga target, located approximately 1 kilometer (km) east of Walaba, returned 56.0 m @ 0.97 g/t Au in TOST26-030A, including 11.0 m @ 1.53 g/t Au, 8.0 m @ 1.25 g/t Au and 16.0 m @ 1.01 g/t Au.

Geology

The Tosso Creek Project is located near the southern end of the Paramaka Formation, a regionally extensive sequence of metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks that hosts numerous artisanal mining areas, including the Sara Kreek gold fields, which are located to the northwest of the project area. Current geological interpretation indicates that the Tosso Creek Project is underlain by a deformed volcano-sedimentary sequence comprising mafic volcanic units, felsic volcaniclastic rocks, sedimentary units and local quartz-schist domains, which are intruded by diorite to granitoid bodies. Mapping and trench observations indicate that gold mineralization is structurally controlled and associated with quartz-vein development, lithological contacts, zones of enhanced strain and permeability, and sericite-silica-pyrite alteration. In the eastern portion of the project, mineralization appears more strongly associated with silicification, higher vein density and increased strain, while western mineralization is less consistently silicified but remains closely related to vein density and structural preparation.

Walaba Target

The Walaba target is located in the central-western part of the project area and has been outlined by anomalous gold-in-soil results and follow-up trenching. Results received to date define a broad, north-northwest-trending zone of gold mineralization that remains open along strike to the south. Recent trench results from Walaba include 52.0 m @ 0.77 g/t Au in TOST26-021A, including 4.0 m @ 1.68 g/t Au and 6.0 m @ 1.29 g/t Au; 7.0 m @ 4.57 g/t Au in TOST26-024, including 4.0 m @ 7.89 g/t Au; and 23.0 m @ 0.86 g/t Au in TOST26-024, including 5.0 m @ 2.79 g/t Au. These results, in addition to the previously released results (see the Company's press release February 23, 2026) highlighted in Table 2, support the interpretation of a broad mineralized corridor with potential for higher-grade shoots within, or immediately adjacent to, the broader mineralized envelope.

Swalanga Target

Swalanga is a recently identified target located approximately 1 km east of the Walaba target and appears to have a similar north-northwest trend. The target was initially defined by coherent gold-in-soil anomalies and has been followed up by trenching. Trench TOST26-030A returned 56.0 m @ 0.97 g/t Au, including 11.0 m @ 1.53 g/t Au, 8.0 m @ 1.25 g/t Au and 16.0 m @ 1.01 g/t Au. Additional trenching has been completed to the north and south, with assay results pending over much of the sampled lengths. The results from this trenching program will be used to assess the continuity of mineralization over a strike length of approximately 900 m.

Table 1 - Recent significant intervals reported from the Tosso Creek Project

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) Cutoff (g/t Au) * TOST26-021A 61.0 113.0 52.0 0.77 0.3 including 62.0 66.0 4.0 1.68 1.0 including 85.0 91.0 6.0 1.29 1.0 TOST26-022 527.0 543.0 16.0 0.38 0.3 TOST26-024 103.0 110.0 7.0 4.57 0.3 including 103.0 107.0 4.0 7.89 1.0 and 176.0 199.0 23.0 0.86 0.3 including 187.0 192.0 5.0 2.79 1.0 TOST26-025 139.0 156.0 17.0 0.33 0.3 TOST26-027 168.0 181.0 13.0 0.50 0.3 and 352.0 360.0 8.0 0.48 0.3 TOST26-027A 185.0 199.0 14.0 0.49 0.3 TOST26-028 24.0 40.0 16.0 0.43 0.3 TOST26-030A 0.0 56.0 56.0 0.97 0.3 including 2.0 13.0 11.0 1.53 1.0 including 22.0 30.0 8.0 1.25 1.0 including 33.0 49.0 16.0 1.01 1.0 TOST26-032 137.0 140.0 3.0 2.67 1.0 and 149.0 157.0 8.0 0.50 0.3 TOST26-032A 6.0 13.0 7.0 0.41 0.3 * Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au, a minimum length of 6.0 m and a maximum length of 6.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Included intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.00 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3.0 m and a maximum length of 2.0 m of consecutive internal waste.

Table 2 - Previously released trench results from the Tosso Creek Project

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) Cutoff (g/t Au) * TOST25-003 1.0 13.0 12.0 0.90 0.3 TOST25-010 55.0 69.0 14.0 0.40 0.3 TOST25-011 73.0 135.0 62.0 0.71 0.3 including 83.0 87.0 4.0 1.14 1.0 including 93.0 99.0 6.0 1.01 1.0 and 150.0 157.0 7.0 0.46 0.3 and 166.0 172.0 6.0 0.42 0.3 TOST25-014 216.0 222.0 6.0 1.05 0.3 including 216.0 220.0 4.0 1.29 1.0 TOST25-015 30.0 56.0 26.0 0.41 0.3 TOST25-017 66.0 80.0 14.0 0.56 0.3 and 105.0 119.0 14.0 0.51 0.3 TOST25-018 36.0 40.0 4.0 1.93 1.0 and 82.0 168.0 86.0 0.63 0.3 including 116.0 128.0 12.0 1.68 1.0 * Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au, a minimum length of 6.0 m and a maximum length of 6.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Included intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.00 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3.0 m and a maximum length of 2.0 m of consecutive internal waste.

Upcoming Drill Program and Other Exploration

The initial trenching program at Maconia, located north of Walaba and Swalanga, is largely complete, although assay results are still pending. At Sevil, early work has identified a target area interpreted to lie near the contact between granitoid rocks to the southeast and volcano-sedimentary rocks to the northwest. Additional trenching, mapping and sampling are planned at Sevil and along other targets associated with the broader intrusive contact, where cohesive gold-in-soil anomalies require follow-up.

At the Walaba target, an initial 2,000 m diamond drilling program has commenced, with drilling at the Swalanga target to follow. This initial drilling will focus on identifying the structural controls of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrating the continuity of mineralization at depth while providing additional geological and structural data for subsequent drill planning.

Sample Collection, Assaying and Data Management

Significant intervals are reported as sampling interval lengths, and the true width of mineralization is unknown. Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au, a minimum length of 6.0 m and a maximum length of 6.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Included intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.00 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3.0 m and a maximum length of 2.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Trench samples are collected continuously in 1 m or 2 m length intervals along the base of the excavated exposure and are designed to represent a similar volume to half-HQ core. Samples are submitted to either Actlabs or ALS Chemex laboratories, both located in Paramaribo, Suriname, while respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. Samples are dried, crushed to better than 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (to 500 g), and pulverized to better than 95% passing 105 µm. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by Actlabs laboratory after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl and by ALS either between batches, when matrix changes are observed, or when compressed air is insufficient. Actlabs' pulverized samples are transported by Actlabs to their laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana (an ISO 9001 certified laboratory), whilst ALS Chemex pulverized samples are sent to ALS facilities in Peru or Colombia. In both cases, gold assay is carried out using a 30 g or 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Assays with overlimit results are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. All assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to acceptance into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, CGeol FGS, EurGeol, President and CEO of Greenheart Gold, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold continues to leverage its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans and objectives, timing and execution of planned exploration activities, the receipt and interpretation of outstanding assay results, geological interpretations, the potential continuity or extension of mineralization, potential favorable geological settings and mineralization, and other statements relating to the business prospects of Greenheart Gold. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Resource exploration is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. In addition, statements on mineral projects located in proximity to the Company's project are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's project.

These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, including among others, further delays in the receipt of outstanding assay results, delays in or changes to planned exploration activities, changes in exploration results or geological interpretations, and those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings, and other documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Figure 1 - Trench sampling results from the Tosso Creek Project, in relation to project extents, topography, and gridded soil geochemistry

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Source: Greenheart Gold Inc.