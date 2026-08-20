

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York City has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus in 2024, prompting health officials to issue precautions as mosquito season peaks. The unidentified resident became ill after spending time outdoors in the city and at several locations outside New York City, according to health officials.



Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been detected across all five boroughs since June. The city has reported nearly twice as many positive mosquito samples compared with the same time last year.



Nationally, 222 human cases have been reported across the U.S., with the majority occurring in Arizona, California, and Texas.



Health Commissioner Alister Martin encouraged residents to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk hours, and eliminate standing water around their homes. Most infected people develop no symptoms. However, approximately one in five infected individuals may experience mild illness, while roughly one in 150 can develop serious neurological disease affecting the brain or spinal cord.



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