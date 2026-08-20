

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ends nearly flat as investors assessed the positive U.S. economic data releases including weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Business Conditions index while the fresh economic offensives set to be initiated against Iran by the U.S. instead of a military campaign lowered the safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 98.86, up by 0.03 (or 0.03%).



According to the U.S. Department of Labor data, the number of unemployment benefits fell by 6,000 to 206,000 in the second week of August, below market expectations of 210,000. The continuing jobless claims increased to 1,799,000 for the week ending August 8 from 1,781,000 of the previous week.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's business conditions index increased to 73.60 in August from 34.40 in July.



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.168, down by 0.01%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.363, down by 0.19%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 158.086, down by 0.58%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.800, down by 0.40%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.379, up by 0.14%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.711, up by 0.16%.



Today, Trump stepped up his aggressive posture against Iran by announcing through Truth Social that Iran has failed to utilize the opportunities provided for striking a deal with the U.S.



Trump revealed plans to initiate a crushing economic operation at an unprecedented scale against Iran. He also warned that any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or other entities to come in support of Iran would face similar consequences.



Calling it an economic D-day on Iran, Trump wanted the U.S. allies to stand with the U.S. to defeat Iran and prevent it from making or possessing any nuclear weapon.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump's threats as a diversionary tactic to escape attention from the humongous debt crisis the U.S. is facing and stated that Trump's moves will bring more defeat to the U.S.



Araghchi referred to yesterday's data from the U.S. Department of Treasury which showed that the U.S. national debt crossed the $40 trillion mark for the first time.



Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the decision-making process of the U.S. is fraught with a lot of flawed miscalculations.



Investors are concerned of further delay in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as both nations continue to exchange harsh verbal rhetoric indicating a refusal to diplomatic resolutions.



However, Trump's avoidance of any fresh military offensives which could provoke Iranian retaliatory attacks on the U.S. bases in the gulf region has balanced the tensions.



As a result, the safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar stands reduced and the U.S. Dollar Index hovered nearly around yesterday's value.



The President of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly maintained her usual neutral stance. She is of the view that the Fed's policy is currently in a good place, and she sees no evidence to support pre-emptive rate hikes.



Currently, investors are betting on a 36.80% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at its upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on September 15-16 while the odds on rates being held at the current level stand at 63.20%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



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