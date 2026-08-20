Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSXV: WBE) is pleased to announce that the net profit for the quarter ended June 30, was $ 295,025, compared to a net loss of $17,035 in the prior quarter, an improvement of $312,060. Sales were $2,898,064 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which is 8.1% higher than $2,622,971for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The increase in revenue reflects the Company's efforts to promote the Medley brand and its ongoing investment in production capacity. We continue to add to our customer base as new food service establishments convert to our high-quality air-laid napkin line.

We have initiated strategic plans to mitigate the effects of the volatile tariff environment and intend to take advantage of that volatility by providing our Canadian customers with a stable supply of paper products. We believe additional opportunities will develop across most of our product lines, particularly in the health care and hospitality markets. The quarterly report and other information are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition, trade restrictions and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310645

Source: WestBond Enterprises Corporation