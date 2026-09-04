Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSXV: WBE) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 3, 2026. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Gennaro Magistrale, J. Douglas Seppala, D. Dan Dawson and Walter Robert Lee as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of the amended 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

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