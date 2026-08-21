

EQS Newswire / 21/08/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

WUHU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2026 - In the first half of 2026, China's auto exports hit a record high for a semi-annual period, totaling 5.096 million units. BYD and Chery have emerged as the primary drivers of this global expansion. Notably, Chery has maintained its position as China's top passenger car exporter for 23 consecutive years. Furthermore, the company has secured voting rights in the revision of international automotive standards, marking a pivotal shift from a "rule-follower" to a "co-creator" of global industry norms.





The Chery Fulwin T7 (marketed overseas as the LEPAS L6) serves as a flagship model representing this transformation. Designed as a "born-global" vehicle, it adopts a reverse roll-out strategy-debuting in international markets prior to initiating domestic pre-sales.



Industry observers note that the significance of Chinese automakers participating in the formulation of global standards far outweighs mere export volume. Traditional automotive powerhouses are now poised to face increasingly formidable competitors.

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News Source: Autoworld Limited

21/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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