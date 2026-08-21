

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market ticked higher again on Thursday, one day after ending the three-day winning streak which it had advanced almost 70 points or 1.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,900-point plateau although it may reverse some of those gains on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to surging oil prices and continued unrest in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday, nudged into the green by support from the technology and resource sectors.



For the day, the index rose 9.30 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,903.72 after trading between 3,888.10 and 3,925.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 19.90 points or 0.79 percent to end at 2,527.16.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened under water on Thursday and continued to trend lower as the day progressed, ending near session lows.



The Dow tumbled 703.84 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 52,759.21, while the NASDAQ dropped 263.92 points or 1.00 percent to close at 26,067.17 and the S&P 500 sank 66.82 points or 0.87 percent to end at 7,641.16.



The weakness on Wall Street came as the price of crude oil extended a recent surge amid concerns about the conflict in the Middle East following President Donald Trump's latest threats or economic warfare.



Crude oil prices surged on Thursday after Trump announced his stringent economic measures against Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $2.01 or 2.34 percent at $87.84 per barrel.



The sharp increase in the price of crude oil also contributed to a substantial rebound by treasury yields, which had tumbled on Wednesday after the Treasury Department announced upscaled buyback operations for longer-term debt.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News