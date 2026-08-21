Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Green Arrow Resources Inc. (TSXV: GAR.H) (the "Company") today announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in which the Company issued 15,630,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $781,500.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for evaluating potential qualifying transactions, general working capital and corporate overhead ($481,500) and for debt repayment ($300,000). All Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period expiring December 21, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Green Arrow Resources Inc.

"Marilyn Miller"

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Source: Green Arrow Resources Inc.