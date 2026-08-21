

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG (EVD.DE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR56.673 million, or EUR0.59 per share. This compares with EUR43.583 million, or EUR0.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to EUR899.348 million from EUR795.605 million last year.



CTS Eventim AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR56.673 Mln. vs. EUR43.583 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.59 vs. EUR0.45 last year. -Revenue: EUR899.348 Mln vs. EUR795.605 Mln last year.



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