Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker Symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) is evolving from an ambitious tungsten developer into the West's strategic raw materials platform. With the ramp-up of the Sangdong mine in South Korea, the phase Almonty has been working toward for more than a decade is now beginning: billions in investments and vast resources are giving rise to an operating business with growing revenue and cash flow potential. The latest quarterly figures provide an impressive preview of this. Revenue skyrocketed by 498% to CAD 43 million in the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose to CAD 17.6 million, and the company now has approximately CAD 1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents following the oversubscribed USD 800 million convertible senior notes offering. At the same time, the GTP offtake agreement was extended to 21 years, the committed volume was increased by 40%, and the price basis was improved by approximately 6.3%-an exceptional revenue anchor for the coming decades. But Almonty has long been looking beyond Sangdong: Phase II, the tungsten oxide plant in South Korea, Panasqueira, and above all Gentung in Montana open up additional avenues for growth. Montana, in particular, is gaining significance, as right next to Almonty's Gentung deposit, the latest exploration results from Red Mountain Mining's Pioneer Project are yielding tungsten grades of up to 0.32% WO3, thereby confirming the exceptional potential of the entire district. So while China is increasingly using the tungsten market as a geopolitical lever and Western defense and high-tech industries urgently need alternative sources of supply, Almonty's strategic value extends far beyond the traditional valuation of a mining company. Here is an update!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...