Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives NBS 6 System Order for a European hospital and existing Nexstim customer

Press release, Helsinki, 21 August 2026 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives NBS 6 System Order for a European hospital and existing Nexstim customer

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for a NBS 6 from a European hospital and existing Nexstim customer that has decided to upgrade its current system to the latest generation NBS 6 platform.

The order comprises an NBS 6 system including Motor Mapping, Language Mapping, and Therapy modules. The system is intended for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications and is CE marked for clinical use in Europe. The delivered configuration includes Nexstim's non-disposable solution with re-usable head trackers for therapy applications, supporting increased sustainability, clinical efficiency and cost-effectiveness. For neurosurgical diagnostic procedures, a single-use head tracker is utilized.

The NBS 6 leverages Nexstim's proprietary SmartFocus® nTMS technology, which enables accurate and precise targeting of the stimulation area by visualizing the induced electric field in the brain. This supports reproducible motor and language mapping for pre-surgical planning and functional brain assessment, while also enabling personalized treatment delivery and post-operative rehabilitation support.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are pleased to continue supporting this long-time customer in Europe as they upgrade to the latest Nexstim technology. This upgrade demonstrates their ongoing trust in Nexstim's navigated solutions and their commitment to providing advanced diagnostic and therapy treatments to patients in their community."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS System 6 is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.