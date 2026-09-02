Original-Research: Nexstim - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Nexstim
Stimulating growth with surgical accuracy; INITIATE with BUY
Nexstim is a Finnish MedTech company and a global leader in navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology. With nTMS, Nexstim helps (i) surgeons preserve patients' motor and speech cortices and (ii) clinicians treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. Here's how: Nexstim's system sends gentle magnetic pulses through the skull, without any incisions, prompting a specific part of the brain to respond. A live 3D map tracks that response in real time, letting doctors pinpoint the targeted spot with an accuracy no competitor can match. The company is now seen transforming from a niche Finnish MedTech player into a truly global platform serving neurosurgery, psychiatry and neuroscience research.
At the centre of the investment case is the navigated brain stimulation (NBS) System 6. It allows hospitals and clinics to host pre-surgical brain mapping, depression treatment and other applications on a single modular platform. This creates an attractive model, where one platform unlocks cross-selling via software updates. Nexstim markets the NBS 6 system across three segments: Diagnostics, Therapy and Research & Neuroscience.
We see Nexstim as an under-the-radar opportunity in the defensive MedTech sector. The combination of a scalable business model, a differentiated technology platform, Brainlab's distribution power and untapped therapeutic opportunities, creates an attractive setup for sustained profitable growth. We initiate with a BUY rating and a PT of € 12 based on DCF model.
You can download the research here: nexstim-2026-09-02-fullnoteinitiation-en-4463c-komprimiert
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2392154 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
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