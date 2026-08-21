ARENIT Industrie SE: "The first half of 2026 saw a very strong group performance, both organically and driven by acquisitions in our DACH-region" - Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEOs

Summary of the first six months 2026 (January-June)

Net sales increased 54 per cent to EUR 45.557 (29.559) million. Organically, net sales grew by 18 per cent.

EBITA increased 67 per cent to EUR 7.695 (4.598) million.

The EBITA margin was 17 (16) per cent.

Operating profit increased 73 per cent to EUR 5.123 (2.957) million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.06 (0.05).

One new company was consolidated during the reporting period: Brainware Solutions GmbH.

ARENIT Industrie SE SDRs were listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market on March 17th, 2026.

Summary of the second quarter 2026 (April-June)

Net sales increased 48 per cent to EUR 23.852 (16.071) million. Organically, net sales grew by 19 per cent.

EBITA increased 51 per cent to EUR 3.816 (2.519) million.

The EBITA margin was 16 (16) per cent.

Operating profit increased 73 per cent to EUR 2.399 (1.385) million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.03 (0.03).



Please see the report and the accompanying presentation for more information.



For further information, contact:



Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Co-CEO ARENIT Industrie SE

Tel: +49 40 645347-16

E-mail: stefan.niemeier@arenit.de



Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEO ARENIT Industrie SE

Tel: +49 211 41741945-0

E-mail: nils.schlag@arenit.de

About ARENIT Industrie SE

ARENIT is a German industrial group, headquartered in Hamburg. ARENIT acquires and develops small and medium-sized industrial businesses in the German-speaking DACH region. With a decentralized group structure, ARENIT enables its subsidiaries to retain significant autonomy in day-to-day operations, while benefiting from the Group's strategic guidance, networks, financial discipline, and access to capital. This model has allowed ARENIT to build a diversified portfolio across multiple sectors within the DACH region, positioning the Group as a preferred partner for business owners seeking a long-term, value-oriented succession solution for their company.

At the end of June 2026, the Group comprises eleven operating companies with ten portfolio companies in Germany and an eleventh in Switzerland. ARENIT's group companies are divided into two business areas: (i) Devices and Industrial Solutions, and (ii) Precision Manufacturing.



FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.



This information is information that ARENIT Industrie SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse

Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at

07:00 CEST on 21 August 2026.