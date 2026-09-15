The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.09.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.09.2026Aktien1 SE0027767849 ARENIT Industrie SE SDR2 SGXE30848761 Kasikornbank PCL SDR3 US98954Q1022 Zijin Gold International Co. Ltd. ADR4 AU0000175838 Austral Resources Australia Ltd.5 US25382K1007 Digimarc Corp.6 US6707501085 Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund7 FR001401A9Z0 Sensorion S.A.Anleihen/ETP1 US03027XCXXX American Tower Corp.2 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC3 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC4 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.5 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC6 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC7 XS3489261XXX Brightstar Lottery PLC8 XS3494005XXX Fedex Corp.9 XS3498885XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.10 XS2758096XXX VLL International Inc.11 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.12 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.13 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG14 AU3CB0339XXX E.ON SE15 XS3494029XXX Fedex Corp.16 USG01340AXXX Aircastle Ltd.17 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.18 USU03903AXXX Group 1 Automotive Inc.19 FR001401AXXX Lagardere S.A.20 US701094AXXX Parker-Hannifin Corp.21 XS3498887XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.22 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC23 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC24 JE00B9GQFXXX WisdomTree Physical Silver - EUR Daily Hedged