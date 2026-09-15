The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.09.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.09.2026
Aktien
1 SE0027767849 ARENIT Industrie SE SDR
2 SGXE30848761 Kasikornbank PCL SDR
3 US98954Q1022 Zijin Gold International Co. Ltd. ADR
4 AU0000175838 Austral Resources Australia Ltd.
5 US25382K1007 Digimarc Corp.
6 US6707501085 Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
7 FR001401A9Z0 Sensorion S.A.
Anleihen/ETP
1 US03027XCXXX American Tower Corp.
2 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC
3 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC
4 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.
5 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC
6 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC
7 XS3489261XXX Brightstar Lottery PLC
8 XS3494005XXX Fedex Corp.
9 XS3498885XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
10 XS2758096XXX VLL International Inc.
11 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.
12 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.
13 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG
14 AU3CB0339XXX E.ON SE
15 XS3494029XXX Fedex Corp.
16 USG01340AXXX Aircastle Ltd.
17 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.
18 USU03903AXXX Group 1 Automotive Inc.
19 FR001401AXXX Lagardere S.A.
20 US701094AXXX Parker-Hannifin Corp.
21 XS3498887XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
22 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC
23 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC
24 JE00B9GQFXXX WisdomTree Physical Silver - EUR Daily Hedged
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.09.2026
Aktien
1 SE0027767849 ARENIT Industrie SE SDR
2 SGXE30848761 Kasikornbank PCL SDR
3 US98954Q1022 Zijin Gold International Co. Ltd. ADR
4 AU0000175838 Austral Resources Australia Ltd.
5 US25382K1007 Digimarc Corp.
6 US6707501085 Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
7 FR001401A9Z0 Sensorion S.A.
Anleihen/ETP
1 US03027XCXXX American Tower Corp.
2 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC
3 US24703DCXXX Dell International LLC
4 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.
5 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC
6 USU9273AFXXX Volkswagen Group America Finance LLC
7 XS3489261XXX Brightstar Lottery PLC
8 XS3494005XXX Fedex Corp.
9 XS3498885XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
10 XS2758096XXX VLL International Inc.
11 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.
12 XS3486716XXX Capital One Financial Corp.
13 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG
14 AU3CB0339XXX E.ON SE
15 XS3494029XXX Fedex Corp.
16 USG01340AXXX Aircastle Ltd.
17 XS3504857XXX DP World Ltd.
18 USU03903AXXX Group 1 Automotive Inc.
19 FR001401AXXX Lagardere S.A.
20 US701094AXXX Parker-Hannifin Corp.
21 XS3498887XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
22 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC
23 US24703DBXXX Dell International LLC
24 JE00B9GQFXXX WisdomTree Physical Silver - EUR Daily Hedged
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