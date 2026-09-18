Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR001401A9Z0 ALSEN) ("the Company"), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announces registration and connection details for its SENS-601 Program Day, to be held on September 22, 2026.

As previously announced, the SENS-601 Program Day will be dedicated to the Company's SENS-601 program, its gene therapy targeting GJB2-related hearing loss, covering the underlying science, the relevant patient population, and the design and endpoints of the HearConnex trial. The event will bring together members of Sensorion's management team alongside two external speakers: Prof. Christine Petit (Institut Pasteur Institut de l'Audition Institut reConnect) and Dr. Sharon Cushing (The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto), Coordinating Investigator for HearConnex.

Connection Details

Connection details for the SENS-601 Program Day are as follows:

Date and time: September 22, 2026, at 2:30pm CET (8:30am ET)

September 22, 2026, at 2:30pm CET (8:30am ET) Webcast: advance registration is required via the following link >

Q&A session: Conference call with registration required via the following link >

Replay: a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event

Full event details, including the detailed agenda, are available on the Company's website at www.sensorion.com.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore hearing, and treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of 3 inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) is the Company's lead gene therapy program, targeting hearing loss related to mutations in the GJB2 gene to address important hearing loss segments in adults and children developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur.

Sensorion's pipeline also consists of a clinical-stage small molecule program, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's small molecule progressed in three Phase II proof of concept clinical studies: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase II study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR001401A9Z0

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917771874/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com



Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr