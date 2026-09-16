Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR001401A9Z0 ALSEN) ("the Company") a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies to restore hearing and treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The confidential submission is a preliminary step in the Company's evaluation of a potential U.S. initial public offering of its ordinary shares, including in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), and the listing of such ADSs on a U.S. national exchange, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR001401A9Z0

Mnemonic: ALSEN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915034926/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr