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WKN: 898161 | ISIN: US1005571070 | Ticker-Symbol: BBEA
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 15:45
161,30 Euro
-1,29 % -2,10
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,30160,4010:27
156,50160,4010:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Boston Beer Company Announces CFO Transition

Boston, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Diego Reynoso will be leaving the company on September 14 to accept a new opportunity. Matt Murphy, currently Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective September 15. Murphy joined Boston Beer in 2006 as Corporate Controller and was appointed Chief Accounting Officer in 2015. He also previously served as Interim CFO in 2023 before Reynoso's hiring. The Company has initiated a search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer and will consider both internal and external candidates.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and everyone at Boston Beer, I'd like to say thank you to Diego for his significant contributions and disciplined financial leadership over the past three years," said Boston Beer Founder, Brewer, Chairman and CEO Jim Koch. "He has played an important role in advancing our ongoing productivity initiatives and leaves the Company with a strong financial foundation. Diego goes on to the next stage of his career with all our best wishes."

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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