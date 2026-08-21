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WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 09:10
96,51 
-0,03 % -0,03
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96,5996,9910:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 09:46 Uhr
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Statkraft AS: Statkraft applies for licence to build new Høyanger K5 hydropower plant

(Høyanger, 21 August 2026) Statkraft applies for a licence from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) to build a new Høyanger hydropower plant and Breidal hydropower plant in Høyanger municipality. The hydropower plants will replace the existing Høyanger K5A and K5B hydropower plants and provide more renewable power for the industry and increased flexible capacity, without new reservoirs or additional water resources.


In May, Statkraft announced plans to invest NOK 80 billion in Norway over the next ten years. A new Høyanger K5 hydropower plant is an important part of the plan to upgrade and further develop Norway's hydropower assets. The investment framework for the development is just under NOK 3 billion.

Høyanger K5A and K5B were commissioned between 1965 and 1979 and have played an important role in the development of Høyanger as an industrial community. The plants are in good condition, but several key components have limited remaining lifetime. The alternative to a new plant would be extensive reinvestments in the existing facilities. Statkraft is therefore applying to build new power plants that makes better use of the regulated water resources while securing power production for many decades to come.

"This is a project that will deliver more power and greater flexibility from a watercourse that is already regulated. When older hydropower plants are facing major reinvestments, we must assess whether the resources can be utilised more efficiently," says Pål Otto Eide, Senior Vice President Development Nordics at Statkraft.

The existing plants have a combined installed capacity of around 109 MW and annual production of approximately 700 GWh. The new plants are being applied for with a combined installed capacity of around 257 MW and estimated annual production of approximately 780 GWh. This represents an increase of around 10 per cent in annual renewable power production and an improved ability to produce when demand for power is high.

"Increased capacity and flexibility in the Norwegian power system are important for society. With this project, we can get more out of existing regulations and contribute more production during periods of high demand," says Eide.

If a decision to build the power plants is taken, the construction period is estimated at four to five years. The project will generate local and regional ripple effects through the purchase of goods and services. At the same time, construction work will cause local inconvenience, including traffic, noise, dust and temporary rig areas.

"Hydropower projects must be assessed thoroughly. Even though this project builds on existing regulations, it will have impacts on the environment and the local community. Through the licensing process, the benefits and disadvantages will be weighed against each other, and the Høyanger community will have the opportunity to provide input during the consultation," Eide continues.

Statkraft has been in dialogue with Høyanger municipality and other stakeholders about the plans for several years.
NVE will now process the licence application and, as usual, submit it for consultation. The municipality, affected parties, sector authorities, organisations and others may provide input. If the project is granted a licence and demonstrates sufficient profitability, an investment decision will be made, and a detailed environmental and landscape plan will be prepared before construction work can begin.

Facts about the new Høyanger K5:

  • Will replace the existing Høyanger K5A and K5B plants with a new Høyanger K5 hydropower plant and Breidal hydropower plant.
  • Increases installed capacity from around 109 MW to around 257 MW.
  • Increases annual production by around 10 per cent, from approximately 700 GWh to approximately 780 GWh.
  • Does not involve additional water resources, new reservoirs or changes to existing regulation limits.

Media contact:
Geir Fuglseth, Statkraft AS: +47 913 70 572

Attachment

  • Grimsåsen dam, Høyanger

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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