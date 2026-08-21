

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (OIG), a provider of homeowners and flood insurance solutions, said that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its class A shares.



Orion180 has applied to list its class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'OIG.' The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



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