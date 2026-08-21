Colgate-Palmolive India: Colgate-Palmolive elevates Prabha Narasimhan to EVP - Marketing, Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has been elevated to the role of Executive Vice President - Marketing, Asia-Pacific Division, Colgate-Palmolive, effective close of business hours on 27 September, 2026.

During Prabha Narasimhan's four-year tenure at the helm of Colgate-Palmolive India, she steered the company through a transformative growth journey, reinforcing its position as the market leader in oral care. Under her leadership, the company doubled down on strategic premiumisation, accelerating premium portfolio growth to five times the pace of the broader market, while delivering volume-led growth, industry-leading profitability, and consistent top-line momentum.

Her tenure was marked by a sharp pivot toward digital transformation, quick-commerce expansion, and consumer-centric innovation, alongside a renewed push for category expansion by driving oral hygiene habits across urban and rural India. She also strengthened the brand's purpose-driven impact through flagship initiatives like Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures and the Oral Health Movement.

Prabha brings extensive experience across markets, categories and geographies, with a proven track record of building brands and driving category growth. Before joining Colgate-Palmolive India, she held senior leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever, including as Executive Director for Home Care, where she led businesses across diverse consumer categories. Her experience spanning India and international markets, combined with her expertise in brand building and category development, positions her strongly for her new Asia-Pacific mandate.

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