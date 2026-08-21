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WKN: A41TS1 | ISIN: DK0064532444 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF0
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 08:01
114,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 09:35 Uhr
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WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S is not the best long-term owner of Climatic A/S

Company announcement no. 080 - 2026

Inside information

At today's board meeting in WindowMaster International A/S, it was decided that WindowMaster is no longer the best long-term owner of the subsidiary Climatic A/S, representing the fall safety business area in WindowMaster. Climatic A/S specializes in designing, installing, and maintaining high-quality façade maintenance and fall protection solutions for all types of buildings mainly throughout Denmark.

WindowMaster acquired Climatic A/S in 2021. At the time, the company provided installation and servicing of natural and fire ventilation systems, as well as fall protection systems. The ventilation-related business units were successfully integrated into WindowMaster. However, the fall protection business does not create strategic value to the core business of WindowMaster.

The decision has also been taken following Climatic A/S's financial performance since last year, and with the belief that the company would benefit from better terms under different ownership. This allows WindowMaster to focus fully on its core business consisting of window automation for hybrid ventilation and heat & smoke extraction.

Last year, Climatic's financial results had a negative impact on the results of WindowMaster International A/S, amounting to DKK 3.1 million. Therefore, the sale of Climatic A/S will have a positive effect, all other things being equal, on WindowMaster International's future financial performance.

CEO, Erik Boyter says:

WindowMaster is a global business with high-margin production and international growth opportunities. This decision allows us to focus more on WindowMaster's core business.

Climatic A/S has a strong pipeline, and we will, of course, continue to run the business effectively while accommodating the needs of its customers and its employees, in line with our commitment to being a good global citizen.

We welcome enquiries from interested parties regarding either a 100% sale of the subsidiary or participation in a Nordic market consolidation. WindowMaster will also actively seek such opportunities from days date.

For more information about Climatic A/S: Sikkerhed i og udenpå bygninger

For further information:CEO, Erik Boyter +45 4567 0300 ir@windowmaster.com WindowMaster International A/S Skelstedet 13, 2950 Vedbæk Certified AdvisorHC Andersen Capital Bredgade 23B, 2. sal, 1260 København K ca@hcandersencapital.dk
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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