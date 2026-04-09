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WKN: A41TS1 | ISIN: DK0064532444 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF0
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 12:25
126,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 17:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S: Annual General Meeting 2026

Company Announcement no. 076-2026. The Company's Annual General Meeting was held today, 9th April 2026, at Skelstedet 13, 2950 Vedbæk. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lars Fournais, welcomed the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting and announced that in accordance with Article 9.2 of the company's Articles of Association the Board of Directors had appointed attorney-at-law Paula Grønlund as Chairperson of the Meeting. The Chairperson thanked for the appointment and stated the following: - The general meeting was convened in due time on March 20th 2026, cf. Article 7.4 of the Articles of Association. - The Company's share capital of nominally DKK 14,738,000 is divided into 147,380 shares of DKK 100. Each share amount of DKK 100 gives one vote corresponding to a total of 147,380 votes. - Shareholders representing nominally DKK 9,084,200 of the Company's share capital equal to 90,842 votes, corresponding to 61.64% of the capital, were represented at the general meeting including representation by proxy. - All proposals on the agenda requires simple majority. - The Annual General Meeting was lawful and able to decide on the items on the agenda.

Agenda item 1. Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year

The Chairman reported that WindowMaster generated revenue in 2025 of 294 mDKK and normalized EBITDA of 37 mDKK.

The Chairperson of the Meeting concluded that the Annual General Meeting had taken account of the report.

Agenda item 2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report and consolidated accounts

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the annual report was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda item 3. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The shareholders approved the following remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year (which was identical to the previous year):

Chairman - DKK 375,000.

Vice chairman - DKK 200,000.

Board Member - DKK 125,000.

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the proposal for remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda item 4. Decision on the use of profit or the covering of loss according to the approved annual report

It was proposed that the profit for the year as set out in the annual report - DKK 869,196 - shall be carried forwarded to the balance.

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the proposal by the Board of Directors was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda item 5. Election of members to the Board of Directors

It was noted that Mette Søs Lassesen did not seek re-election to the Board.

All other current members of the Board were up for re-election:

Re-election of Lars Fournais

Re-election of Nina Ringen

Re-election of Leif Jensen

Re-election of Erik Boyter

Further, it was proposed to elect Tine Scharf as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Information regarding the proposed board members' directorships and executive positions in other commercial enterprises was presented.

In respect to the proposed new board member, Tine Scharf, it was noted that she is an international senior leader and management consultant with extensive experience in business development and growth strategies. She has advised traditional large corporate suppliers as well as cleantech scale-ups across the building and construction industry and value chain.

Her strategic advisory focuses on accelerating growth by integrating market strategy, innovation, and sustainability into scalable commercial approaches and effective go-to-market models.

Tine Scharf is currently engaged as Global Director Business Strategy and Global Director Financial Investors & Foundations at Ramboll Management Consulting and as Board Vice Chair at Danish Industry.

Tine Scharf has previously held roles as Director Strategic Sustainability Consulting DK & FI at Ramboll Management Consulting and has been employed with Roland Berger Strategy Consultants between 2010 and 2013.

Tina Scharf holds a Master's degree from London Metropolitan Business School and a Bachelor's degree from Bremen University of Applied Sciences.

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that Lars Fournais, Nina Ringen, Erik Kock Boyter, and Leif Jensen were re-elected to the Board of Directors, and that Tine Scharf was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

Agenda item 6. Election of auditor(s)

It was proposed to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, Strandvejen 44, 29 Hellerup, CVR No.: 33 77 12 31 as the Company's auditor.

The general meeting passed the proposed resolution unanimously and by all votes represented.

Agenda item 7. Any proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

No shareholders had made any proposals. The Board of Directors had put forward a single proposal, which is addressed under item 8 of the agenda.

Agenda item 8. Authorization to the Chairperson

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting authorizes the Chairperson of the meeting - with full right of substitution - to register any decision with the Danish Business Authority and to make corrections to the documents drawn up based on the decisions, to the extent that the Danish Business Authority may require it to implement the registration of decisions.

The general meeting passed the proposed resolution unanimously and by all votes represented.

Agenda item 9. Other issues

A shareholder requested the floor. He urged the company to provide more regular updates to the shareholders rather than solely issuing semi-annual financial statements. The Chairman of the Board of Directors noted this, but stated that the company fully complies with the applicable requirements and that the company's shareholders can rest assured that the company will communicate in accordance with applicable rules and regulation.

Questions were also raised regarding tariffs and rising raw material costs. The CEO Erik Boyter confirmed that this had not as of today had a substantial impact on the company.

As nobody else wished to speak, the Chairperson of the Meeting declared that the agenda had been exhausted. The Chairman of the Board Lars Fournais thanked the shareholders for attending and gave the floor to the CEO Erik Boyter for final remarks. The Annual General Meeting was then adjourned. For further information:CEO, Erik Boyter +45 4567 0300 ir@windowmaster.com WindowMaster International A/S Skelstedet 13, 2950 Vedbæk Certified AdvisorHC Andersen Capital Bredgade 23B, 2. sal, 1260 København K ca@hcandersencapital.dk
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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