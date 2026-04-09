WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S: Annual General Meeting 2026

The Chairperson of the Meeting concluded that the Annual General Meeting had taken account of the report.

The Chairman reported that WindowMaster generated revenue in 2025 of 294 mDKK and normalized EBITDA of 37 mDKK.

Agenda item 1. Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the annual report was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda item 2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report and consolidated accounts

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the proposal for remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved the following remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year (which was identical to the previous year):

Agenda item 3. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The Chairperson of the meeting concluded that the proposal by the Board of Directors was unanimously adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

It was proposed that the profit for the year as set out in the annual report - DKK 869,196 - shall be carried forwarded to the balance.

Agenda item 4. Decision on the use of profit or the covering of loss according to the approved annual report