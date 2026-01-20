WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster upgrades EBITDA guidance for 2025

Company Announcement No. 071-2026

Based on strong business performance throughout December, WindowMaster now expects EBITDA to exceed the previous guidance for 2025.

Compared to the announcement made on December 16th 2025 (Company Announcement No. 069-2025), Revenue is now expected to be in the range of DKK 269-270m (previous expectation: DKK 268-275m) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 26.5-27.5m (previous expectation: DKK 23-26m), equivalent to an EBITDA-margin of approximately of 9.9-10.2%. Since the year-end closing process is still ongoing, the financial statement for 2025 is still subject to final closing adjustments and audit.

The EBITDA improvement reflects a strong finish to year across all markets and continued execution of the 'Accelerate Core' strategy.

The outlook for 2026 is unchanged with an expected revenue of DKK 290-310m and EBITDA of DKK 45-55m.

The annual report for 2025 will be published on 25th of March 2026, as previously announced.

For further information:

CEO, Erik Boyter

+45 4567 0300

ir@windowmaster.com

WindowMaster International A/S

Skelstedet 13, 2950 Vedbæk

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Bredgade 23, 2., 1260 København

ca@hcandersencapital.dk