Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A41TS1 | ISIN: DK0064532444 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF0
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:17
127,55 Euro
+0,31 % +0,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 09:45 Uhr
93 Leser
WindowMaster International A/S: Climatic by WindowMaster acquires Danish fall protection company in Jutland

Climatic by WindowMaster acquires a fall protection company located in West Jutland, Denmark.

Acquiring activities that fit our core business of fall protection, access solutions and related services is a central part of WindowMaster's strategy, making it easier to access and maintain buildings securely.

"This acquisition is intended to further strengthen Climatic' s position in Jutland so that we can help more local companies comply with increasingly stringent regulations on fall safety."

Erik Boyter, CEO

Climatic by WindowMaster is part of WindowMaster's 'Safety' business area, which supports companies in their ESG work.

General info about Investor News:

WindowMaster's Investor News is categorized according to our business areas divided into Buildings, Products, Safety, and Other Relevant Information.

All new customer agreements and orders with a total value of DKK 1m or of strategic significance or impact are communicated to the market, as long as these do not change the expectations communicated.

Buildings

We develop, maintain and upgrade buildings helping building stakeholders in creating the best ventilation solutions for their specific building. We are in control of projects as the main integrator or through integrator partners.

Products

Products are sold both for distribution and to manufacturers in the fenestration industry, who then integrate them into their solutions.

Safety

We provide safety equipment and maintenance through Climatic by WindowMaster for the built environment. This mainly consists of fall safety solutions and access equipment.

Other Relevant Information

We communicate about the categories New Product or System Test Certification, New Market Established or New Product Launch.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.