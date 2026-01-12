WindowMaster International A/S: Climatic by WindowMaster acquires Danish fall protection company in Jutland

Climatic by WindowMaster acquires a fall protection company located in West Jutland, Denmark.

Acquiring activities that fit our core business of fall protection, access solutions and related services is a central part of WindowMaster's strategy, making it easier to access and maintain buildings securely.

"This acquisition is intended to further strengthen Climatic' s position in Jutland so that we can help more local companies comply with increasingly stringent regulations on fall safety."

Erik Boyter, CEO

Climatic by WindowMaster is part of WindowMaster's 'Safety' business area, which supports companies in their ESG work.

