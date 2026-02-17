WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S wins order for the new headquarters of a major Irish cleantech company

In 2026, WindowMaster will deliver its NV Embedded® solution to the new headquarters of a major Irish cleantech company. Located just outside Dublin, the building will be one of the most energy-efficient headquarters in Ireland.

To maximise airflow, WindowMaster will control automated louvre units in the building's façade. The building will be fully naturally ventilated to create an optimal indoor climate for its 240 daily users.

Securing this flagship cleantech contract strengthens WindowMaster's position within the rapidly growing market for high-performance, low-carbon commercial buildings.

This project also demonstrates the scalability and competitiveness of our NV Embedded® solution in larger, high-occupancy office environments. As demand for decarbonised buildings and reductions in operational energy consumptions accelerates worldwide, naturally ventilated solutions are proving their worth once again.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

