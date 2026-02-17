Anzeige
WKN: A41TS1 | ISIN: DK0064532444 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF0
Frankfurt
17.02.26 | 08:07
123,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINDOWMASTER INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 09:45 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S wins order for the new headquarters of a major Irish cleantech company

In 2026, WindowMaster will deliver its NV Embedded® solution to the new headquarters of a major Irish cleantech company. Located just outside Dublin, the building will be one of the most energy-efficient headquarters in Ireland.

To maximise airflow, WindowMaster will control automated louvre units in the building's façade. The building will be fully naturally ventilated to create an optimal indoor climate for its 240 daily users.

Securing this flagship cleantech contract strengthens WindowMaster's position within the rapidly growing market for high-performance, low-carbon commercial buildings.

This project also demonstrates the scalability and competitiveness of our NV Embedded® solution in larger, high-occupancy office environments. As demand for decarbonised buildings and reductions in operational energy consumptions accelerates worldwide, naturally ventilated solutions are proving their worth once again.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

30106314_558bc097cc.jpg

General info about Investor News:

WindowMaster's Investor News is categorized according to our business areas divided into Buildings, Products, Safety, and Other Relevant Information.

All new customer agreements and orders with a total value of DKK 1m or of strategic significance or impact are communicated to the market, as long as these do not change the expectations communicated.

Buildings

We develop, maintain and upgrade buildings helping building stakeholders in creating the best ventilation solutions for their specific building. We are in control of projects as the main integrator or through integrator partners.

Products

Products are sold both for distribution and to manufacturers in the fenestration industry, who then integrate them into their solutions.

Safety

We provide safety equipment and maintenance through Climatic by WindowMaster for the built environment. This mainly consists of fall safety solutions and access equipment.

Other Relevant Information

We communicate about the categories New Product or System Test Certification, New Market Established or New Product Launch.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.