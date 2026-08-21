

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved marginally in August as households' assessment of the economy strengthened, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -34 in August from -35 in July. Nonetheless, it remained well below the average of -12.



Among its components, the economic climate index increased to -57 from -59, indicating that households are less negative about both the economy in the coming twelve months and the past economic conditions.



The sub-index for willingness to buy remained stable at -19 in August. Consumers consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, to be more favorable in August than in July.



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