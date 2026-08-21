O'KEY Group S.A.

O'KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR H1 2026



21-Aug-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Press release 21 August 2026 O'KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR H1 2026 O'KEY Group S.A. (MOEX: OKEY, the "Group") has announced its key operational highlights and financial results based on its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of 2026. Operational highlights for 6 months 2026 Net retail revenue of the "DA!" store chain increased by 10.0% year-on-year to RUB 43.0 bn, driven by growth in revenue from comparable stores (LFL) and the expansion of retail space.

LFL-revenue increased by 6.6%, and the retail space grew by 4.2% year-on-year. Financial highlights for 6 months 2026 [1] [2] The Group's total revenue increased by 10.4% year-on-year, reaching RUB 43.3 bn, driven by growth in both net retail revenue and rental income.

Gross profit grew by 13.8% year-on-year to RUB 10.0 bn, and the gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 23.0%, mainly due to effective management of the product range and procurement.

The Group's EBITDA increased by 6.7% year-on-year to RUB 4.2 bn. EBITDA margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points and amounted to 9.6%, mainly due to a temporary increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue following the relocation of the Group's central office to the discounter segment.

The Group's net profit from continuing operations[3] increased by 17.3% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 1.2 bn for the first six months of 2026. Key events for 6 months of 2026 In May 2026, as part of the preparations for the completion of the redomiciliation, the Group conducted a delisting of the Group's Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) program from the Astana International Exchange (AIX) . After the delisting from AIX, the GDR program continues to be traded on the Moscow Exchange.

. After the delisting from AIX, the GDR program continues to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. Also in May 2026, the General Meeting of Shareholders, as part of the planned redomiciliation, approved the Company's future name . It is planned that the Company will be registered in Russia as "DA GROUP IPJCS". The decision will come into force from the moment the Group is registered on the territory of the Russian Federation. Until registration as an IPJSC, the Company continues to carry its current name - O'KEY GROUP S.A. The Group's key financial indicators for 6 months of 2026 RUB mln 1H 2026 1H 2025 ? YoY, % Revenue 43,279 39,209 10.4% Gross profit 9,951 8,740 13.8% Gross margin, % 23.0% 22.3% 0.7 ?.?. Selling, general and administrative expenses (8,408) (7,292) 15.3% SG&A, % of revenue 19.4% 18.6% 0.8 ?.?. Other operating income / (loss) 11 (13) n/a Finance income / (costs), net 51 (45) n/a Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (5) 82 n/a Net profit from continuing operations 1,224 1,044 17.3% EBITDA 4,152 3,892 6.7% EBITDA margin, % 9.6% 9.9% (0.3 ?.?.)

Group's Revenue Mln RUB 1H 2026 1H 2025 ? YoY, % Total revenue 43,279 39,209 10.4% Net retail revenue 43,004 39,118 10.0% Rental income 275 91 >3?

Group's LFL-revenue dynamics by quarter LFL, % 1Q 2026 2Q 2026 1H 2026 Net revenue 7.0% 6.2% 6.6% Customer traffic (2.4%) 1.0% (0.6%) Average ticket 9.6% 5.2% 7.3%

Group's store number and selling space 1H 2026 1H 2025 ? YoY ? YoY, % Number of DA! stores, EoP 236 226 10 4.4% DA! stores selling space, EoP 158,923 152,488 6,435 4.2%

For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations Natalya.Belyavskaya@market-da.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT THE COMPANY O'KEY GROUP S.A. (MOEX: OKEY) - is one of the main players in the Russian retail market, which owns a chain of stores under the DA! brand. By the end of 2025, the Group operated 236 DA! discounters with total selling space of 158.9 thousand sq.m. in more than 90 places of the Central Federal District of Russia, as well as two distribution centers in the Moscow region. The Group opened its first discounters in 2015 and has been steadily growing since then. Historically, the Group also owned a chain of hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand, and sold this segment of the business at the end of 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue amounted to 80.0 billion rubles, and EBITDA - 7.9 billion rubles. The O'KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners - 49.11%; GSU Ltd - 34.14%; free-float and other holders - 16.75%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. [1]All results are presented according to IFRS 16 unless stated otherwise. [2]For comparability purposes the Group's results for 6 months 2025 are presented without taking into account data on the hypermarket segment in relation to their sale in November 2025. [3]The Group's net profit from continuing operations does not include the effect of asset disposals related to the sale of the hypermarket business in November 2025.



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