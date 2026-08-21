O'KEY Group S.A.
Press release
21 August 2026
O'KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR H1 2026
O'KEY Group S.A. (MOEX: OKEY, the "Group") has announced its key operational highlights and financial results based on its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of 2026.
Operational highlights for 6 months 2026
Financial highlights for 6 months 2026 [1] [2]
Key events for 6 months of 2026
The Group's key financial indicators for 6 months of 2026
Group's Revenue
Group's LFL-revenue dynamics by quarter
Group's store number and selling space
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ABOUT THE COMPANY
O'KEY GROUP S.A. (MOEX: OKEY) - is one of the main players in the Russian retail market, which owns a chain of stores under the DA! brand. By the end of 2025, the Group operated 236 DA! discounters with total selling space of 158.9 thousand sq.m. in more than 90 places of the Central Federal District of Russia, as well as two distribution centers in the Moscow region.
The Group opened its first discounters in 2015 and has been steadily growing since then. Historically, the Group also owned a chain of hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand, and sold this segment of the business at the end of 2025.
In 2025, the Group's revenue amounted to 80.0 billion rubles, and EBITDA - 7.9 billion rubles.
The O'KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners - 49.11%; GSU Ltd - 34.14%; free-float and other holders - 16.75%.
DISCLAIMER
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
[1]All results are presented according to IFRS 16 unless stated otherwise.
[2]For comparability purposes the Group's results for 6 months 2025 are presented without taking into account data on the hypermarket segment in relation to their sale in November 2025.
[3]The Group's net profit from continuing operations does not include the effect of asset disposals related to the sale of the hypermarket business in November 2025.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2386670 21-Aug-2026